JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, during the regular meeting on July 9, denied a rezoninf request for approximately 32 acres of land at 7291 Stuhldreher Street Northwest, where it intersects with Julian Street. The request was made by A1 Land Development to go from rural residential to single family low density residential.

Close to 30 or 40 residents from the area attended a public hearing for residents to speak for or against the zoning change. Nobody spoke in favor and more than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning.

Jim Camp, from Cutler Real Estate, presented the plans for 62 homes to build on the land if the rezoning had been approved. They developer could build up to 53 houses with the current zoning of rural residential but wanted to build 62 houses which could be done with a single-family low-density residential zoning.

Residents told the trustees that adding that many more houses and more cars on the already congested roads in that area would create safety issues. Residents told the trustees that Stuhldreher was a heavily traveled road already.

Jackson Fire Chief Tracy Hogue told the trustees that state fire laws require two egresses, with are required distance between each, for any development with more than 31 homes and the plans presented by the applicant only provided one egress.

The Jackson Township Zoning Commission had recommended denying the zoning change request. All three trustees voted to follow the Zoning Commission’s recommendation and deny the request.

Trustees John Pizzino and James Walters said the developer could still put up to 53 homes in the area and didn’t see a need to change the zoning. Todd Hawke said that he was unhappy with the applicant because it had submitted the plans to the Stark County Regional Planning Commission before getting the trustees’ approval. Walters thanked everyone for a civil discussion and thanked the applicant for the hard work they put into the presentation and the development plans.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills in the amount of $1.2 million.

- Approved forming a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) with the City of Canton on the 62 acres of commercial property from the Tam O’Shanter property. The JEDD allows both Canton and Jackson Township to split the income tax derived from the property.

- Swore in six part-time firefighters/paramedics including Joshua F. Amstutz, Jared E. Baer, Nicholas R. Batdorff, Clark A. DeVitis, Kristopher C. Hendershot and Rory S. Richards, effective July 15 at a starting salary of $13 an hour during their one year probationary period.

- Swore in three full-time police patrol officers including Ryan J. Sanderback, Nathaniel D. Tate and Jacob T. McGrath, effective June 29. Each will start with an annual salary of $56,953.

- Accepted a bide for the sale of township property at 3908 Navarre Road in Canton for $52,00 from Pete Bitzel.

- Accepted the traffic signal design for the intersection of Amherst and Fulton.

- Accepted a $200 donation from David Snell to the Park Division.

- After holding a public hearing on the nuisance violations found at 7336 Klingston Street, trustees declared it a nuisance and gave the owners seven to 10 days to comply with required cleanup or the township would clean up the property and access the property owners the cost of cleanup.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. July 30 at Township Hall.