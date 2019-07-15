JACKSON TWP. Cassidy Cecil has been working hard this summer raising money for the Gary Sinise Foundation which support veterans, first responders and their families. The North Canton girl has raised more than $3,800 this summer by selling lemonade at her lemonade stand.

Raising that much money through three fundraisers including one in her front yard on the 4th of July is a real accomplishment, especially since she is just 5-years-old. Cassidy and her parents (Susanne and Jon) brought the stand to Jackson Township when they were selling lemonade on July 12 at Bubba’s 33 on Dressler Road.

“We started out on July 4th of 2018 selling lemonade from our front yard just for fun,” said mom, Susanne. “She wanted to do it again this year and we talked with her about donating to a charity and we selected the Gary Sinise Foundation. This year on July 4th, we raised $3,200.”

They did another fundraiser in Barberton, and the one at Bubba’s is the third one this year. In addition to buying the lemonade, Susanne said they started receiving letters in the mail with donations inside.

Cassidy has become a celebrity after having a feature in the Canton Repository and appearing on Fox 8 and News Channel 5 this summer. Cassidy said she enjoys making the lemonade with her mom.

“I really like polishing the lemons, my job is to wash and scrub the lemons,” Cassidy said.

She has also developed her own lemonade called the Cassidy Special that includes strawberry and pineapple in the lemonade. She and her parents developed a special mix for the fundraiser at Bubba’s 33 that had strawberry, pineapple, blueberries, and watermelon.

Susanne and Jon said this is the last fundraiser they have planned for the summer. And, Cassidy said she is going to spend some time at the pool.

Bubba’s 33 Assistant Manager Cait Libertore said the restaurant donated 10 percent of the sales during the three hours (noon to 3 p.m.) that Cassidy was selling lemonade. Libertore said it would donate 10 percent to Cassidy so that she can then donate the money to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Bubba’s 33 also donated the lemons to the family to make the lemonade, plus the Cecils received a free dinner after the fundraiser and they received 24 coupons for free kid’s meals at the restaurant.