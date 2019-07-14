Mother Nature just couldn't make up her mind — oppressive heat, multiple downpours ... but it didn't matter. The crowds were steady and the overall feedback was that this year's Kent Heritage Festival was a success! On behalf of the Kent Area Chamber of Commerce and Kent Heritage Festival Planning Committee, I would like to publicly thank everyone that helped make the 24th Annual Kent Heritage Festival a great event.



I can't stress enough how much of a team effort it takes to coordinate and pull off the City of Kent's biggest and best community event coordinated by the chamber. Countless hours are spent on planning and executing the event that brings upwards of 20,000 to downtown Kent.



Thank you to the thousands of visitors to downtown that patronized the Kent-based businesses and vendors, as well as listened to the local, talented performers who entertained them throughout the day. What is most important is the economic impact the day's crowds have on the businesses that call downtown Kent home, 365 days a year. According to Michelle Sahr, owner of Off The Wagon and Red Letter Days, both stores did record sales during the Festival.



Thank you to our generous sponsors whose donations along with vendor fees make the Heritage Festival possible. This year we had over 140 vendors participating — craft/information, food and children's section participants. The Children's Games/Activities Section was moved to the Main Street Bridge and by all accounts from feedback received, it was a good move. Another logistics change was utilizing the Hometown Bank Plaza stage. Crowds packed the plaza all day and night.



To try and thank everyone that was involved, would be an impossible task and I know I would unintentionally forget someone. However, without the generosity of our sponsors and assistance and guidance of City officials and administrators (Fire, Police, Service and Health), this year's festival wouldn't have been the success it was.



Once again Paul Braden of Woodsy's coordinated the great, local entertainment on three stages, and the Kent Junior Mothers organized the Children's Game Area that included more games, a bounce house, the ever-popular rock climbing wall, and new this year Safety Town.



Special thanks to the Kent Heritage Festival Planning Committee - Kelvin Berry, Paul Braden, Mary Jo Cline, Janet Coon, Donna DiBiase, Elizabeth Eaken, Mayor Jerry Fiala, Christine Goff, Michelle Hartman, Patrick Madonio, Pete Mahoney, Anne Moneypenny, Stacey Richardson, Marilyn Sessions, Roger Sidoti and KACC intern Abdultawab Alsolami. Special thanks to volunteer extraordinaire, Rob Wemhoff, for his tireless efforts from 5:30 am Saturday to 12:30 am Sunday, again this year.



Each year lessons are learned, changes are determined to have been good or not so good, and we take the many suggestions we receive under advisement when we start planning for next year's event.



I hope the residents, neighbors, visitors and business owners of Kent enjoyed this year's Kent Heritage Festival. Thanks again for all of your continued support, and helping to make Kent a great place to live, work, play and do business!



Lori M Wemhoff, Kent Heritage Festival 2019 Chairperson, Executive Director, Kent Area Chamber of Commerce