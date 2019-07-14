GREEN The Akron-Canton Airport had a $1 billion economic impact on the region last year, a new study says.



“The Akron-Canton Airport exists to serve the community,” airport President and CEO Ren Camacho said Friday in a prepared statement. “We are proud to contribute more than a billion dollars in economic activity in our region every year.”



The study, conducted by Kent State University, noted that the airport supported 4,486 overall jobs, which generated $212 million in payroll and $85 million in total tax revenue.



The direct economic impact was $663 million, with $232 million in indirect and $121 million in induced impact.



The airport said the study examined its impact in Carroll, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties, along with Ohio. Kent State and the airport surveyed airlines, rental car agencies, restaurants, retail shops, airport tenants, hotels and other businesses to determine their 2018 capital spending and employment that are dependent on the airport.



Kent State also estimated how much time and travel costs were saved last year by having an airport nearby. The study says the time savings equated to $13.2 million, while travel savings were $10.8 million.