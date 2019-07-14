It didn’t sound good when it was announced recently that Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco was leaving the team to deal with a non-baseball health situation.

It had “serious” written all over it.

But no one thought it was as serious as it was.

It turns out that Carrasco is battling leukemia.

That’s a numbing – scary, horrible and threatening – realization. Leukemia is, of course, a very serious disease.

Not much more was initially known about Carrasco’s condition. More details were expected to be forthcoming when he met with the Cleveland media on Thursday. All Indians manager Terry Francona said beforehand was there was no timetable for Carrasco’s return to baseball.

Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play announcer and WKYC-TV 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan battled leukemia several years ago and won, but he was public about how dicey it was, and that he fully believed it would claim his life.

Donovan still has to closely watch his health and has scaled back on his professional responsibilities. He’s been a willing patient, for he doesn’t want to go through that nightmare again. It’s nothing with which to mess around.

Donovan isn’t the only other notable Cleveland pro sports personality who has been stricken by leukemia through the years. In fact, the highest-profile one of them all battled it more than 55 years ago and, tragically, lost.

His name was Ernie Davis, whose struggle was recalled in the 2008 movie, “The Express, The Ernie Davis Story.” He was nicknamed “The Elmira Express” for his exploits on the football field as a running back first in high school in his hometown of Elmira and then at Syracuse University.

Following the man who would have been his backfield running mate with the Browns, Jim Brown, Davis broke all of the records Brown had set at Syracuse about five years earlier and was the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy, symbolic of college football’s best player, during his senior season in 1961.

That was enough for the Washington Redskins to select Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1962 NFL Draft. He would have been the Redskins’ first African American player. Instead, that distinction went to Bobby Mitchell.

The Browns traded Mitchell, who had been an outstanding running back for them since they drafted him in 1958, for the rights to Davis. Cleveland head coach Paul Brown had watched the Green Bay Packers have tremendous success with two big backs named Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor. Jim Brown was a big back, too, but Mitchell was much smaller, kind of a scatback who relied on his shiftiness to make defenders miss.

So Paul Brown made the trade to get Davis, a power back who, at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, was much closer to Jim Brown’s size (6-2, 232).

But the trade was ill-fated right from the start. Davis never played a down with the Browns. He didn’t even practice. He complained of being tired and not feeling well. It was not thought to be much at first, but the longer it went on, obviously the more serious the situation became. Finally came the stunning diagnosis of leukemia and the sadness of watching Davis’s health continue to deteriorate. What it made it even worse was that Davis was regarded as a better person than he was a football player, owning a warm smile and a wonderfully kind personality that melted hearts.

Davis died on May 18, 1963, at the young age of 23. Though he never suited up for the team, Browns owner Art Modell ordered that Davis’s No. 45, the number he had been assigned, be retired.

Also retired just a short time later was the No. 46 worn by promising young Browns safety Don Fleming of tiny Shadyside, Ohio, He was electrocuted in a construction accident in Florida a little more than two weeks after Davis’s death.

Earlier that year, Tom Bloom, a two-way back from Weir, W. Va., and Purdue who was a sixth-round draft choice by the Browns in 1963, was killed in a car accident in January on an icy stretch of a then brand-new Interstate 70 in Western Ohio. He never even made it to Cleveland to meet the members of his new team.

Losing those three players in a span of less than five months made for the most tragic offseason not just in the history of the Browns or even the NFL, but in all of pro sports.

Now, all these years later, medicine – and the ability to treat all diseases, including leukemia – is much, much better. Let’s hope and pray that that fact enables Carlos Carrasco to win his fight against it.