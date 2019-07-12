JULY 12, 1959



The Rev. Walter Wilson is named pastor of the Methodist Churches at Kimbolton, Birds Run, Guernsey and Irish Ridge.



JULY 12, 1969



Queen candidates for the upcoming Ohio Hills Folk Festival are: Beverly Leasure, Denise Neuhart, Linda Steven, Rita Carol Christman, Sheryl Betts and Deanna Patterson.



JULY 12, 1979



Robert Gaither is named area president for BancOhio National Bank, which expands his previous job as local president.



JULY 12, 1989



Douglas V. Stutz, son of Loran F. and Shirley J. Stutz, was recently commissioned as second lieutenant upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. and awarded a bachelor of science degree. He is a 1985 graduate of Buckeye Trail High School.



JULY 12, 1999



Courtney Thorn of New Concord Elementary recently completed her elementary career with perfect attendance from kindergarten through fourth grade. Courtney was presented with a certificate by Fran Morland, principal.



JULY 12, 2009



The Noble Walkways "Fun and Fitness Path" opens.