Off the Vine

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens presents Off the Vine: An Evening Paring Food and Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19. After starting the evening with a glass of sparkling wine, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy samples of more than 60 varieties of wine at stations throughout the historic gardens, complemented by tapas-style offerings. Music by Celestial Strings, The Stingers, Tuesday Musical, and Zach Friedhof. The Manor House is open for self-guided tours, and Off The Vine is also an opportunity to see "FUSED: Garden Gallery of Art and Metal. A retail wine pop-up shop will be open so that guests may purchase bottles of their favorite samples to take home. Tickets for this 21 and over event are $65 per person, and reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at stanhywet.org.

High School Musical

Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical, "High School Musical On Stage!" comes to life at Theatre 8:15. The play runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. July 12-27. Adults tickets are $15 and students/seniors $12. Theatre 8:15 is at 4740 Massillon Road. Tickets are available by calling 330-896-0339, visiting the website at www.theatre815.com or email info@theatre815.com.

Corn hole tournament

Get your keen eye and beanbag throwing arm in shape and sign up now to compete in a double elimination Corn Hole Tournament being staged by the Lake Township Rotary in downtown Hartville from 5 to 9 p.m. July 19 during the Downtown Hartville Block Party. The Block Party will have many fun family friendly activities, shopping specials, entertainment, food and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. The event takes place on Prospect street in downtown Hartville, in front of the park pavilion. Cost to pre-register is $40 per two-member team. The day of the event registration is $50 per two-member team and will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. that day. Food and beverages will be available to all contestants during the event, provided by event sponsors. To register https://signup.com/go/rhLBvYH found on the Lake Township Rotary Club Facebook page, or call 330-877-2915. Paper registration to enter the tournament will also be taken through 4:30 p.m. immediately prior to the start of the event. For more information, contact Annette or Kennie at 330-877-2915.