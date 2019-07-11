July 12

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. False Alarm will perform vocal, dance, pop and rock. The concert is free. No animals are allowed except guide dogs, no alcoholic beverages and attendees must have on shoes and a shirt. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

- From 7 to 9 p.m., enjoy the original country rock of American Steal at a free concert, presented by the City of Akron at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For more information, call 330-375- 2311 or visit akronohio.gov.

July 15

Engineering for Kids Summer Camp is gearing up for a great summer experience for ages 4 to 8 and 9 to 14 from July 15-19 to learn the engineering of travel and from July 29 to Aug 2 for the engineering of cities. Students will explore areas of engineering such as mechanical, civil, marine and aerospace engineering during fun and dynamic sessions. They will explore the thought process behind road design, construct shapes that make stable bridges and test them, design a boat to float across the ocean, and build aircraft that allow for air and space travel. It also features opportunities to learn about Robotics and build and program units. Check out all camps at www.engineeringforkids.com/akron/programs/camps/. Contact 330-616-3247 or email akron@engineeringforkids.net.

- Everyone has heard of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny but what’s the real story behind it all? Join Uniontown United Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 15-19. The theme is “Let’s Party." Children (preschool through fifth grade) will be exploring important days of the Christian calendar and having fun together while learning why Christians party. To register, call 330-699-3587 or online at www.uniontownchurch.wordpress.com. VBS is free and will include a kid friendly snack each night. The church is just North of Uniontown Square at 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW.

- Summer Camp Nature’s Clues will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17-19 at Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks area, 40 Axline Ave. Kids 7 and 8 can register for this exciting three-day drop-off camp. Investigate nature's clues using the five senses with fun, hands-on experiences in the outdoors. The cost is $50 per child. Advance registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 16

- Random Act of Music will hold a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park Lot C4, 5550 Christman Road. Weather permitting, the all-volunteer Metro Parks Ensemble will perform an hour of traditional marches, big band standards and oldies. Call 330-865-8060 after 4 p.m. to learn if the concert is canceled due to inclement weather.

July 17

- The Akron Sail and Power Squadron (ASPS) is teaching an on-the-water kayak and paddle board seminar. The seminar is open to the public and attendees will learn how to safely and skillfully operate kayaks and paddle boards. The seminar is intended for those about to join the sport and those considering purchasing paddling equipment. ASPS kayaks and paddle boards will be used for this seminar, but those who have their own equipment may bring them. Attendees will learn how to safely navigate on the water. You’ll learn about the different types of paddle craft and the safety equipment you should have on board. Then practice what your learned on the water. Bring a towel, a change of dry clothes, sunscreen, a hat or visor and a bottle of water. The cost is $35 and includes handout materials. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Craftsmen Park Portage Lakes, 4450 Rex Lake Road. To register, go to http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/education/paddle-smart/ or contact Robert Ball at 330-322-7975 or Robert@henrybball.com for more information.

- The International Soap Box Derby (ISBD), an Akron-based non-profit organization, will enter its second-year partnership with AAA Akron Auto Club to sponsor the 2019 FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby AAA Local Challenge Race. The Challenge Races are additional opportunities for the champions to race in the week leading up to the world championships. These races are a three-lane, wheeland lane- swap race. The event will be held at Derby Downs.

July 18

- At 5:30 p.m., the City of Green’s Task Force is hosting DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) clinics for anyone interested in getting trained on how to administer this life saving drug that reverses an opioid overdose. The training is free and attendees will receive a free DAWN kit, which includes NARCAN. Training will be held at the Green Fire Station #1, 4200 Massillon Road and is about a half-hour in length. The training is provided by Summit County Public Health Department. Registration is not required but requested by emailing jchambers@cityofgreen.org.

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., learn about various methods of preserving your fresh garden produce to enjoy it all year long. The program takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 19

- Get your keen eye and beanbag throwing arm in shape and sign up now to compete in a double elimination Corn Hole Tournament being staged by the Lake Township Rotary in downtown Hartville from 5 to 9 p.m. during the Downtown Hartville Block Party. The Block Party will have many fun family friendly activities, shopping specials, entertainment, food and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. The event takes place on Prospect street in downtown Hartville, in front of the park pavilion. Cost to pre-register is $40 per two-member team. The day of the event registration is $50 per two-member team and will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. that day. Food and beverages will be available to all contestants during the event, provided by event sponsors. To register https://signup.com/go/rhLBvYH found on the Lake Township Rotary Club Facebook page, or call 330-877-2915. Paper registration to enter the tournament will also be taken through 4:30 p.m. immediately prior to the start of the event. For more information contact Annette or Kennie at 330-877-2915.

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. Rudy and the Professionals will perform for the evening, vocal, dance, pop and rock. The concert is free. No animals are allowed except guide dogs, no alcoholic beverages and attendees must have on shoes and a shirt. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.

July 20

- Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens is hosting a Blueberry Festival for all ages. Guests will experience that the Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens is more than just a store and garden. Run and cared for by adults with disabilities, this is a place of opportunity and growth to learn work skills as well as life skills. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors will enjoy fresh blueberry sundaes and cobbler, music, games, animals and food trucks. Visit our Facebook page or website for more information. The store is at 7656 Edison St. NE in Hartville.

- Green Valley United Methodist Church, 620 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, is hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A presale will be held on July 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. All proceeds from the sale will go to missions. For more information, contact the church at 330-896-4357 or at greenvalleyumc.com.

July 22

- A fun summer kids’ event called “Roar VBS: Life is wild, God is good” will be hosted July 22-26 by Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. The program is from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Registration is open for all children ages 3 through 5th grade. At Roar VBS, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild. Participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures; collect Bible Memory Buddies to remember God’s love and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos to take home and play with all summer long. To register, call Jerry Mohn, 330-699-4478 or mohng@att.net.

- The Akron Sail and Power Squadron (ASPS) is teaching an on-the-water kayak and paddle board seminar. The seminar is open to the public and attendees will learn how to safely and skillfully operate kayaks and paddle boards. The seminar is intended for those about to join the sport and those considering purchasing paddling equipment. ASPS kayaks and paddle boards will be used for this seminar, but those who have their own equipment may bring them. Attendees will learn how to safely navigate on the water. You’ll learn about the different types of paddle craft and the safety equipment you should have on board. Then practice what your learned on the water. Bring a towel, a change of dry clothes, sunscreen, a hat or visor and a bottle of water. The cost is $35 and includes handout materials. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Craftsmen Park, Portage Lakes, 4450 Rex Lake Road. To register, go to http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/education/paddle-smart/ or contact Robert Ball at 330-322-7975 or Robert@henrybball.com for more information.

July 25

- The Green Drug Task Force along with Cover 2 Resources is hosting a free concert featuring up-and-coming Country Artist Shane Runion to celebrate the community’s first responders united to save lives. The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd.

July 26

- Join in the fun of Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series beginning at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Lakefront Park located at 2491 Canfield Road. Phil-N-The Blanks (pop, oldies, Motown) will perform vocal, dance, pop and rock. The concert is free. No animals are allowed except guide dogs, no alcoholic beverages and attendees must have on shoes and a shirt. Children under 18 must be supervised. Call the hotline, 330-794-1739 in the event of bad weather to see if the event is canceled.