July 12

- Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre is presenting its upcoming production of the Edward Albee classic, "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" The production runs in the Kathleen Howland Theatre in the lower level of Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre at 324 Cleveland Avenue NW Canton. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.avenuearts.org or by calling 234-410-3475 during business hours. The production is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. between July 12-20.

- The Massillon Museum’s 25th-Annual Island Party will be a carefree evening under the stars in the heart of downtown Massillon. The family-friendly evening will be free and open to everyone. No reservations are necessary. Gates open at 6 p.m. The first 250 guests will receive a tropical gift. Food and beverage service will begin about 6 p.m. and reggae music will fill the air from 7 to 11 p.m. with Carlos Jones and the Peace, Love, and Unity Syndicate (Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band). Drivers who want to drop off guests at an additional handicap access may enter First Street from Tremont, drop off passengers, and turn onto Charles Avenue to find parking in other city lots and the parking deck. A map of parking options is available on the Museum’s website: massillonmuseum.org.

- The Stark Parks Youth Fishing Derby series is a hit with children ages 4 to 15 years old and this year, adults can take advantage of the derby. It is open to all ages at Sippo Lake Park.from 6 to 10 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and a $5 cash entry fee is required. Participants 16 years and older must show a valid Ohio fishing license at registration. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Food and bait will be available for purchase at the marina. Cash prizes will be available, and the winners must be present at 10 p.m. to collect them. The marina at Sippo Lake Park is at the east entrance, 5300 Tyner Street NW.

- Enjoy an evening of hip-hop with Jean P/Flocco Torres. Jean P the MC started doing rap in the eighth grade and knew that was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. His 2018 album “All is Good,” has been streamed 10,000 times. The free concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.

July 13

- At 11 a.m., Tweens will participate in an Egg Drop Challenge. Students in grades 4 through 8 will design and build a safe container for a delicate egg to be dropped safely from a second-story window. We’ll test them and see what works (or doesn’t). Join in the fun at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. All supplies are provided. Registration is required by calling 330-832-5037 or visiting www.massillonlibrary.org.

- From 2 until 4 p.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Club will host an open house for children to paint a T-shirt like a gorgeous, distant galaxy. Children must bring their own black t-shirt and all painting supplies will be provided. This free program is open to children up to, and including, Grade 6. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 15

- At 10:30 a.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Meet a Navy F-18 Pilot with guest presenter Washington High School graduate and Navy F-18 Pilot Daniel Radocaj. The program is for children of all ages. Radocaj will speak about what it is like to be a navy pilot and try on a helmet and flight gear. No registration is required for this free program open to children up to, and including, Grade 6. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 17

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Basics of Digital Photo Editing. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Bring your photos on a flash drive for editing during the class. Prerequisites are experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. Registration is required for this free class. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

July 18

- Stark State College will host an open house to help students learn how they can spend less on the way to a good-paying job or a bachelor’s degree. The open house set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 360 Perkins St., Akron. Prospective students and their families can learn about the hundreds of associate degrees and certificates the College offers, speak with admissions reps, take tours, enjoy refreshments and get a free T-shirt. Financial aid staff will be on hand to help students and parents look at financial aid and scholarship opportunities and help with FAFSA applications. For more information, go to starkstate.edu/openhouse, call 330-494-6170.

- Join Canton Repository columnist Gary Brown at 6 p.m. for this new program held at the McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW. Recipes, grocery ads, food trend stories and articles providing cooking tips long have been an important part of newspaper lifestyle offerings. And, midweek traditionally has been the time for publishing an abundant amount of information that could be clipped for the kitchen. This program is part of Project EAT. The program is $20 and includes a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks, and dessert. Pre-paid reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at www.mckinleymuseum.org or call 330-455-7043.

- The Corporate University at Kent State University at Stark will hold the 2019 Human Resource Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Conference Center, 6000 Frank Avenue NW. Designed for HR professionals, attendees will learn about the latest research on emerging trends and best solutions for dealing with workplace concerns. To register contact Mona Zink at 330-244-3508. For more details, visit www.kent.edu/stark/cucc/human-resource-symposium. Registration fee is $195. Attendees will receive five HRCI HR General credits and five SHRM Professional Development credits.

July 19

- Enjoy an evening with New Wave Nation who sets the bar on what a live concert should be – a total experience. Creating the look and feel of an 80s arena-style rock concert, while performing the greatest anthems of that time, this band brings us the very best of what music has to offer. The free concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.