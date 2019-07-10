City of Massillon Summer Concerts Series

Great performances are part of this year’s summer concert series put on by the city of Massillon. Come downtown for a night out from 7 to 9 p.m. July 18 in downtown Massillon and enjoy the great sounds of the 60s.

Brown Bag Lunch

The Brown Bag Lunch: Sales & Marketing Roundtable will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 18 at Visit Canton!, 227 2nd St. NW. Bring your lunch and join us for casual conversations at Visit Canton! Join for sales and marketing roundtable discussions over the lunch hour. Exchange ideas, share questions, and meet new contacts. Bring your lunch and spend an hour dining and discussing with local tourism industry peers. An email will go out each month asking for RSVP's so we can plan for seating - but if you forget to RSVP we encourage you to still attend. Parking will be validated in the Onesto Parking Deck on Cleveland Avenue and Third Street.

720 Day Street Mkt and Music Fair

The 720 Day Street Mkt and Music Fair is coming to North Canton from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 20 at St. Paul’s parking lot. 720 is an open-air, local market showcasing makers and bakers, brewers and growers … and beyond for a fresh-air, fresh new way to shop, eat and discover local talent. This month’s event is on Main and Maple Streets in North Canton City Square and Bitzer Park (as well as City Hall and St. Paul's Community Lot behind Main Street Grille, North Canton Chamber & Pine Cone Gift Shoppe). More than 100 of unique & excellent "720 makers, bakers, brewers, growers" will be set up. There will be food trucks, day drinks and coffee.