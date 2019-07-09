GREEN Green City Council ratified three-year labor agreements between the city and members of the AFSCME dispatchers and municipal employees unions at its June 25 regular meeting.

Councilman and Rules and Personnel Committee Vice Chair Stephen Dyer said each of the agreements includes a 2 percent raise in each of the three years.

“There is no real change in the medical benefits package,” Dyer said. “And there is a substantial increase in what the city will pay for education.”

The municipal employees’ contract, Dyer said, also includes additional payment based upon years of service.

“That is the one major difference (between the contracts),” Dyer said.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer additionally clarified that the service longevity payments will be made annually, not in a lump sum payment, as Dyer had indicated.

Pipeline advisory committee named

Council also approved four appointments to the city’s Nexus pipeline settlement fund advisory committee; Rod Moore, John Vallillo, Leonard Fanelly, and Greer Langkamp.

Neugebauer appointed Mike Young, Kim Hone McMahan, and Terri Lash-Ritter. The mayoral appointments did not require Council approval.

Other actions

Council also amended 2019 appropriations to cover $66,800 in dispatchers’ overtime pay; approved the termination of a community reinvestment area agreement with Polymer Machinery Company for property at the CAK International Business Park, at the request of the company; and awarded a $100,870 contract to United Earthworks, LLC, the lowest and best bidder, for culvert and ditching improvements on Graybill Road.

At its June 11 regular meeting, council:

Approved a city “investment policy” for prior City Council approval to the finance department for the transfer of public funds from or between banking institutions.

Councilman and finance committee chairman Chris Humphrey pointed out an amendment to the original resolution, suggested by Councilman Justin Speight, requiring that “the director of finance shall receive prior approval by majority vote of Green City Council to effectuate a transfer of all future City accounts presently held by financial institutions to any new financial institutions.”

The resolution had previously only required the finance director to “notify (Council) within three business days” of such transfers.

“I thought this was a good idea and it has been added,” Humphrey said of the amendment.