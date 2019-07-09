GREEN Justin Leonti has dropped out of the race for City of Green at-large councilman.

Tuesday, Leonti said he turned in a letter to the Summit County Board of Elections to remove his name from the ballot.

"While I am still a homeowner in Green, I’m being temporarily taken out of town for work and am unable to put forth the effort necessary to run this campaign and represent the citizens of Green," Leonti said. "I will continue my advocacy efforts in our community and others."

He said while he is excited for new opportunities with his career, he is saddened to have to drop out of the race.

"The support I’ve received has been unmatched and I want to thank everyone for this opportunity," Leonti said.

Leonti was one of eight candidates who ran for three at-large seats on Green City Council in the May primary. The primary narrowed the field to six, with Leonti finishing sixth.

With Leonti dropping out, voters will decide between current Councilman Stephen Dyer, current Councilman Justin Speight, Clark Anthony DeVitis, David France and Richard Brandenburg.