Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Thefts: Officers were called to a South Chillicothe Road living complex, where an Aurora woman reported June 29 that two of her blouses were stolen overnight. Officers spoke with the facility’s community specialist, who said he planned meetings to address the issue. No value of the loss was given.



A store on South Chillicothe Road reported June 30 that two women left with at least seven hangers of clothing. Officers searched the area, but could not locate the suspects. Value of the loss was not given.



Warrant incidents:During a traffic stop June 30 at West Pioneer and Birchbark trails, officers found the Garfield Heights man driving the car was wanted on a warrant for contempt of court. The man was handed over to Garfield Heights police.



Responding to a Bedford Heights women’s call for assistance June 26 after she was locked out of her car on Danner Drive, officers found she was wanted on several warrants. She was handed over to Bedford Heights police.



Dog attack: An Aurora woman reported June 26 that while her mother was walking her dog on Timber Lane, an unleashed dog attacked her mother’s dog. Police said the attack lasted about four minutes, and the owner had to wrestle to separate the dogs. Her dog required staples in its neck. The owner of the unleashed dog paid for veterinarian services and was warned by police about having a dog at large.



OVI citation: An Aurora man was cited June 29 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on North Chillicothe Road after police received a report that he was driving erratically. He also was cited for ignoring a stop sign and crossing marked lanes, and was released on a personal recognizance bond.