UNIONTOWN

A man in his 40s was sending harassing text messages to his ex on June 9.

On Sweitzer Street Northwest June 9, a man reported that his elderly neighbor stopped in front of his house and yelled at him. There was video evidence. The man does not want to press charges for disorderly conduct, but said he will if it happens again.

A dump trailer was stolen from Sweitzer Street Northwest on June 9.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence against her 19-year-old child on June 9.

A man lost his wallet after purchasing items from an Edison Street Northwest business on June 13. He made a police report. The next day, the wallet had been delivered to his mailbox.

Someone called and threatened to shoot an employee June 15 at a Cleveland Avenue Northwest business. While police were on scene conducting interviews, a 24-year-old man approached and said he was the one that had called. He was arrested for aggravated menacing and booked in Stark County Jail.

A man said his ex-wife would not let him have custody of his child for visitation on June 19. The wife said that day was not a visitation day as per the court. They were instructed to contact their attorneys.

A 99-year-old woman was found on Edison Street Northwest on June 20. She was waving down cars to ask for help. She has dementia and she was reunited with her son.

Two neighbors on Pontius Road were arguing over property lines on June 20.

A man’s wife hit him in the face during an argument on June 23. The woman admitted to it and she was arrested for domestic violence. She was booked in Stark County Jail.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

A woman’s storage shed had been broken into and tool boxes with tools and collectible antique toys were stolen on June 24.

Several women were stealing from a South Arlington Road store on June 25 and fled to a nearby motel. When police arrived, a woman and her teenage daughter and another teenage girl were uncooperative. They lied about knowing each other and one gave the wrong last name. Loss Prevention Staff had seen the woman drive the vehicle away from the store and the woman was cited with driving under suspension. When the car was checked, police found $266.97 of stolen merchandise from the store and stolen merchandise from another store. The woman and the two teenage girls were arrested for theft and issued a summons. The woman and her daughter were released. The other girl’s mother refused to pick her up so she was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A 34-year-old man was arrested June 25 for raping his 12-year-old niece multiple times. He has been charged with gross sexual imposition and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. A cyber tip came out that he also had a large amount of video of child pornography. He also attempted to solicit children in the area. The FBI will prosecute him federally.

A 31-year-old man was arrested June 26 for a theft that was reported on June 13. The man had stolen thousands of dollars in cash, collectible coins and jewelry from his 90-year-old grandmother’s lockbox in her home.

Two young men ordered food from a South Arlington Road restaurant June 26 and skipped out on the bill for $74.

LAKEMORE

While on patrol on June 7, an officer noticed the right rear side passenger window of a vehicle had been smashed out. The owner of the truck was notified.

The store manager of a Canton Road store found a crystal meth glass pipe in the backroom of the store June 12. The owner could not be determined and the pipe tested negative for drug residue. It was turned over to police.

A man reported that his 16-year-old son and some friends were in the backyard attempting to start a fire June 12 when they were confronted by a neighbor who pointed a gun at them and then fired it once into the air. No one was hurt. Police spoke with the neighbor, a 52-year-old man. He admitted to firing the weapon into the air in order to scare the kids. He felt the kids were threatening him after he confronted them about the fire near his daughter's garage. The man was charged with aggravated menacing. He was issued a summons.

During a traffic stop June 13, an officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, the driver said he had about an eighth ounce of marijuana in the vehicle. The 19-year-old driver was issued a summons and released.

Police saw a dark, four-door vehicle pull in to a residence that is a known drug house on June 14 and leave seven minutes later, failing to use his turn signal. During a traffic stop, the driver was asked if there was anything illegal in the car. The driver said he had a glass pipe in the center console and a new glass pipe in a paper bag. There was also a blue container with meth. The passenger said she had a syringe in her bra. The man was arrested for possession of drugs and the vehicle was towed.

A man stated that he came home June 15 and found his property had been gone through. He also noticed that multiple pieces of property were put in the living room that didn't belong there. Many things were taken including a shotgun, pellet rifle, jewelry, BMX bike, a safe, a laptop, shoes and more. An officer found three pipes suspected to be used for drugs and took them to be destroyed. The man suspects two of his acquaintances. A warrant was issued.

At nearly 4 a.m. June 15, an officer saw a 51-year-old woman in the middle of the road and screaming and cursing. She did not want to show ID and she said the officer’s headlights woke her up. She said she’d had something to drink. She was detained and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. She was released to her husband with a summons.

During a traffic stop for speeding on June 16, an officer smelled an extremely strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, slurred speech and performed sobriety tests. She was arrested for OVI and her car was towed. It had an open bottle of alcohol in her car. She blew a .131 and was issued a court date.

Someone removed the caps from the exterior air conditioner of a house on South Street on June 18. The person extracted the freon from the system.

Someone broke out the left rear window of a man’s truck’s cap on Lakeside Drive on June 19. The truck was parked in his driveway.

Around 1 a.m. June 20, teenagers heard a loud noise and glass shattering at their residence. They found a rock and shattered glass from a window in the living room. When walking outside, one teenage boy saw a blue Chrysler 300 and noticed the back window of a vehicle was shattered. A rock was in the trunk.

Someone used an object to pry the rear door open and forced open a cabinet to take money June 21 from a Flicking Road golf course. Change was also removed from a plastic container which was donation money for snacks. The office door was also pried open and a bank bag was removed from the desk drawer. Other objects like a TV and golf cart were also taken.

A 50-year-old man was arrested for OVI during a traffic stop on June 22. The car was towed and police found marijuana and a pipe in it. The man blew a .12 while at the department and was issued a court date. He was released to his sober roommate.

During a traffic stop on June 22, an officer noticed an open container and signs the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for OVI and blew a .238 at the department. He was issued a summons and taken home.

HARTVILLE

A man received a call in March from a debt collector about a loan taken out in his name from 2016. He had no knowledge of this loan and hung up thinking it was a scam. In April, he got an alert from Credit Karma about a collection added to his report. He is disputing the debt and trying to find the original source of the loan that is for $781. Police called the debt collector and she said they purchased the debt from a payday lending company in Ohio. The loan was taken out in September 2016.

During a traffic stop on June 6, a 17-year-old boy had marijuana by his feet. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was released to his mother.

The owner of a Sunnyside Street Northwest business reported June 8 that someone has been stealing scrap aluminum rails. The person has been coming in his truck during the darkness and has been captured on security camera.

A man hit a light pole and blew out his front tire and then fled the scene on June 20. A witness called it in and spoke to police giving the description of the driver as a man with a black hat with gold trim. Later, during a patrol, an officer saw a vehicle with similar damage to its front bumper but none to the tire. The driver, however, had a black hat with gold trim. The officer made contact with the driver who admitted it was him. He didn’t have a license or car insurance. He also said he had changed the tire before police found him. The car was impounded and the man received a citation.

NEW FRANKLIN

During a traffic stop on June 23, a man was slurring his speech and unable to stand without stumbling during a traffic stop. He failed to finish field sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. At the department, he refused the breathalyzer test and said he needed to go to the hospital. He was taken there. One passenger was extremely intoxicated and being disorderly. The man was shouting profanity and refused to comply with commands. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the department. He was issued a summons and released. The second passenger was also extremely intoxicated but was being compliant. The vehicle was towed. Transportation was arranged for the second passenger.

A man, who has a protection order against his wife, said she showed up at the residence June 26 and was yelling at him and slamming doors. Police advised her that she was not permitted to be at the residence and placed her under arrest for violating the protection order. She was taken to the Barberton City Jail.

COVENTRY TWP.

A man and woman were arguing about $50 that went missing on June 23. The man said he didn't know anything about it. Both parties were separated for the night. The woman said the man had marijuana in his car. When police looked through the window, they found a baggie of marijuana on the floor. He admitted it belonged to him and he was issued a summons.

A second floor balcony on Wigeon Way caught on fire June 24 when a flower pot was ignited by a discarded cigarette.

Police were called to check on a woman June 27 at a Portage Lakes Road bar and grill. The woman ended up being fine and she was with a 26-year-old man. The man was highly intoxicated and police advised him to get a sober driver. The man began yelling and was told to stop. He continued and was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the department. He was issued a summons and released to a sober driver.

Someone broke the lock off a garage door June 27 on Manchester Road and stole a backpack blower, a line trimmer, and gas cans.

Numerous vehicles were broken into at a South Arlington Road business on June 27. The door locks had been drilled out and the ignition and steering column had been ripped or drilled out. A large number of tools were stolen from the utility boxes. In the yard, officers saw a section of fence had been damaged. Catalytic converters had also been stolen.

GREEN

A 28-year-old man decided to reduce the weight of his trailer on June 23 and he started dumping untreated sewage onto Molly Drive. A witness blocked the roadway and called police. The man was issued a summons and released.

Overnight June 23, someone stole a black Honda from the parking lot of a Arlington Ridge East hotel.

Overnight June 23, someone threw eggs on a woman's Hyundai at Briarwood Apartments. Other vehicles were not vandalized. The woman said she had been in an argument the previous week with another tenant, but did not know which apartment that tenant lived in.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested June 24 at a South Arlington Road gas station for a warrant. She was found sleeping in her car. Police found a needle with meth in her car door and her car was towed. She was also issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A woman said she felt guilted into loaning an acquaintance her car on June 26. The acquaintance, a 43-year-old man, began pressuring her to sell him the car and saying he already got insurance and he would make payments. The woman wants her car back and asked him to return it. The woman told police, he continued to give her a hard time and eventually called her names and said he would leave the car in a bad neighborhood with the windows down and the keys in the ignition. Police attempted to call the man, who would not answer. Police texted the man to return the vehicle and he told the officer off and said he would leave the car wherever he wants. The vehicle was entered into the system and a warrant was entered for unauthorized use of a vehicle. On June 27, the vehicle was found in Canton. The car was locked and appeared to be fine. The woman arrived and drove it home.

A man on Provens Road reported June 26 that someone stole his motorcycle which was parked in his driveway.

A 71-year-old man was reported missing on June 27. He suffers from dementia and he had not returned home after church. He was located by Smithville Police around 1 a.m.

A woman reported June 27 that someone stole her leaf blower from her front porch.

On June 28, police saw a woman with a man who had she had a protection order against. The couple were in a car in front of an Arlington Ridge East hotel. As police approached, the woman went into the hotel and police did not have a key card to access the door. They spoke with the man who said he did not know the woman and had not been in the car. The man said he had just asked the woman for a lighter and he did not know her and he was staying at the hotel alone. Police looked at video footage and it revealed that the couple had arrived together. The video of the woman was compared to her photo record and it was the same woman who had filed the protection order. The man was arrested for violation of a protection order and obstructing official business.

Overnight June 28, someone stole two Honda dirt bikes from a man's garage. The dirtbikes had been chained together.

Two people were being evicted from their room at an Arlington Ridge East hotel on June 29. A 29-year-old man was highly intoxicated and aggressive toward the woman he was with. He was asked to keep his voice down, but continued to be loud in the hallway. He was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to Summit County Jail.

During a traffic stop June 29, a passenger was asked to identify herself. She said she did not have to since she had not committed crimes and that she did not have her ID with her. She gave the room number to the hotel she was staying. Police matched the name from to the identification picture in the system and saw the woman had multiple warrants and a violation of probation. In her purse, police found a needle, powder substance, and pills. She was arrested and taken to Summit County Jail.

A man who is trying to sell a property on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road said there have been people trespassing onto the property since June 2017. Police have received 40 calls about these incidents. The man also runs a business out of the location. This time the person pulled up to his property and sat in their car for six minutes without getting out. Video footage did not get a license plate. The man has been advised to use large on-site equipment to block driveways when he is not there. The man requested information about hiring Summit County Deputy's for security.