Rib, White and Blue

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 5 and July 6, rib vendors from five states will be competing for cash prizes in the “Best Of” competition held in downtown Akron. The Rib, White and Blue Festival is being held on South Main Street between University and Bowery Streets. Admission is free. Parking is free after 6 p.m. on Friday and weekends at all city owned parking decks and lots. Handicapped parking is available at the State Street and Cascade decks. Visit lock3live.com for music schedule with concerts being held at Lock 3, 200 S. Main Street.

Chardon Polka Band

The Chardon Polka Band will perform at 4 p.m. July 7 as part of the Sunday Summer Concert Series at Central Park, 1755 Town Park Blvd., Green. Admission is free. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the various menu items from food trucks, including A Movable Feast, Cheezylicious Food Truck, D & M Grille, A Twist of Leona, and Ahimsa Grille. Seating is also available in the amphitheater. Kids activities provided by Harmony Springs Christian Church and KinderCare Learning Center.

Do it yourself projects

Kids are bored? The Springfield Lakemore Branch Library is holding Do it yourself projects all day July 6. There are amazing project boxes for all to try. Create an anime mask, play with Ozobots or make a duct tape creation. The program is for tweens and teens. The library is at 1500 Canton Road, Suite 360.

Zoothing Hour

Zoothing Hour at the Akron Zoo will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. July 7. The zoo will open an hour early for guest with special needs who don’t like crowds or loud noises. The event is free to zoo members and regular admission rates for non-members. The Akron Zoo is a certified sensory inclusive facility. Check out more details at the zoo’s website www.akronzoo.org. The zoo is at 505 Euclid Avenue.