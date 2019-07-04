Olde Canal Days Festival

Visit historic downtown Canal Fulton July 11-13 for food and craft vendors, amusement rides, carnival games, live entertainment, firework show, and more duirng the Olde Canal Days Festival. Take a canal boat ride along the Ohio and Erie canal, tour the Olde Canal Days Museum or Oberlin House then watch a vintage baseball game or stop by the civil war reenactment camp before you fill up on food, music and rides. Saturday hosts the grande parade and nightly firework show.

Night Fishing Derby

Stark Parks is holding its Night Fishing Derby from 5 to 10 p.m., July 12 at Sippo Lake Park. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with fishing from 6 to 10 p.m. for the night derby. Participants 16 years and older must show valid Ohio fishing license at registration. Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult at all times. A $5 entry fee will be required at registration. Food and bait available at Sippo Marina. Prizes will be awarded at 10pm. Winners must be present to receive cash prizes.

MassMu Island Party

The summer heat is here just in time for the MassMu Island Party from 6 to 10 p.m., July 12 in downtown Massillon. The Massillon Museum’s annual Island Party is a free event and includes its traditional pig roast on the museum’s lawn by volunteers. A Caribbean supper of pork sandwiches, jerk chicken, hot dogs, fruit skewers, and chips will be offered for sale. The cash bar will offer beer (including Jamaican Red Stripe), frozen island drinks, wine, water, soft drinks, and juice. Purchase of food and drink with either cash or credit.