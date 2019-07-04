July 5

- From 7 to 9 p.m., enjoy the free-form improvisational rock of The JiMiller Band at a free concert held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For more, call 330-375-2311 or visit akronohio.gov. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Have you ever tried to "talk" to fireflies? Here is your chance from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. learn their language of light, then walk into the field to talk to them yourself. Bring a small flashlight (the one on your phone will do). Meet at the shelter. At Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 7

- The Chardon Polka Band will perform at 4 p.m. in Green, 1755 Town Park Blvd., as part of the Sunday Summer Concert Series at Central Park. Admission is free. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the various menu items from food trucks, including A Movable Feast, Cheezylicious Food Truck, D & M Grille, A Twist of Leona, and Ahimsa Grille. Seating is also available in the amphitheater. Kids activities provided by Harmony Springs Christian Church and KinderCare Learning Center.

July 8

- Mysterious and often misunderstood, bats are some of the most fascinating creatures of the night. From 8:30 to 10 p.m. join staff at Sand Run Metro Park/Big Bend Area, 1337 Merriman Road, to learn about these flying mammals. We will attempt to catch live bats with nets for observation and data collection. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 9

- From 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m., paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge to see towering rock ledges and breathtaking scenery from your kayak. Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes instruction and loan of kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. Space is limited. Cost is $15/person. Advance registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. Meet at Gorge Metro Park/Main Entrance, 1160 Front St.

- At 10:30 a.m., the City of Green’s Task Force is hosting DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) clinics for anyone interested in getting trained on how to administer this life saving drug that reverses an opioid overdose. The training is free and attendees will receive a free DAWN kit, which includes NARCAN. Training will be held at the Green Fire Station #1, 4200 Massillon Road and is about a half-hour in length. The training is provided by Summit County Public Health Department. Registration is not required but requested by emailing jchambers@cityofgreen.org.

- Families can stop by Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 380 W. Crosier St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to learn about food in the city through play and short hands-on activities. Then, shop the on-site farmers market happening 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through mid-October. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 9 to 10:30 a.m., the planet Saturn and its moons will pass close to Earth, brightly illuminated by the sun. Weather permitting, participants can look through telescopes to see this planet and other heavenly bodies. A campfire will be provided with marshmallows for roasting while supplies last. The program takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 10

- From 9 a.m. to noon, children ages 8 to 12 can join in for History Camp at Quail Hollow. Tour a large mansion constructed in the 1920s and find out about the industrialist family who built it. Meet live wildlife and hear the history of some of Ohio’s wildlife at our nature center and master the ancient sport of archery. This camp is free for attendees and will take place at the park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville.

July 11

- At 5:30 p.m., the City of Green’s Task Force is hosting DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) clinics for anyone interested in getting trained on how to administer this life saving drug that reverses an opioid overdose. The training is free and attendees will receive a free DAWN kit, which includes NARCAN. Training will be held at the Green Fire Station #1, 4200 Massillon Road and is about a half-hour in length. The training is provided by Summit County Public Health Department. Registration is not required but requested by emailing jchambers@cityofgreen.org.

July 15

Engineering for Kids Summer Camp is gearing up for a great summer experience for ages 4 to 8 and 9 to 14 from July 15-19 to learn the engineering of travel and from July 29 to Aug 2 for the engineering of cities. Students will explore areas of engineering such as mechanical, civil, marine and aerospace engineering during fun and dynamic sessions. They will explore the thought process behind road design, construct shapes that make stable bridges and test them, design a boat to float across the ocean, and build aircraft that allow for air and space travel. It also features opportunities to learn about Robotics and build and program units. Check out all camps at www.engineeringforkids.com/akron/programs/camps/. Contact 330-616-3247 or email akron@engineeringforkids.net.

- Everyone has heard of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny but what’s the real story behind it all? Join Uniontown United Methodist Church for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 15-19. The theme is “Let’s Party." Children (preschool through fifth grade) will be exploring important days of the Christian calendar and having fun together while learning why Christians party. To register, call 330-699-3587 or online at www.uniontownchurch.wordpress.com. VBS is free and will include a kid friendly snack each night. The church is just North of Uniontown Square at 13370 Cleveland Ave. NW.

July 17

- The Akron Sail and Power Squadron (ASPS) is teaching an on-the-water kayak and paddle board seminar. The seminar is open to the public and attendees will learn how to safely and skillfully operate kayaks and paddle boards. The seminar is intended for those about to join the sport and those considering purchasing paddling equipment. ASPS kayaks and paddle boards will be used for this seminar, but those who have their own equipment may bring them. Attendees will learn how to safely navigate on the water. You’ll learn about the different types of paddle craft and the safety equipment you should have on board. Then practice what your learned on the water. Bring a towel, a change of dry clothes, sunscreen, a hat or visor and a bottle of water. The cost is $35 and includes handout materials. The class is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Craftsmen Park Portage Lakes, 4450 Rex Lake Road. To register, go to http://akronpowersquadron.com/wp/education/paddle-smart/ or contact Robert Ball at 330-322-7975 or Robert@henrybball.com for more information.

July 18

At 5:30 p.m., the City of Green’s Task Force is hosting DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) clinics for anyone interested in getting trained on how to administer this life saving drug that reverses an opioid overdose. The training is free and attendees will receive a free DAWN kit, which includes NARCAN. Training will be held at the Green Fire Station #1, 4200 Massillon Road and is about a half-hour in length. The training is provided by Summit County Public Health Department. Registration is not required but requested by emailing jchambers@cityofgreen.org.

July 19

- Get your keen eye and beanbag throwing arm in shape and sign up now to compete in a double elimination Corn Hole Tournament being staged by the Lake Township Rotary in downtown Hartville from 5 to 9 p.m. during the Downtown Hartville Block Party. The Block Party will have many fun family friendly activities, shopping specials, entertainment, food and more. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. The event takes place on Prospect street in downtown Hartville, in front of the park pavilion. Cost to pre-register is $40 per two-member team. The day of the event registration is $50 per two-member team and will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. that day. Food and beverages will be available to all contestants during the event, provided by event sponsors. To register https://signup.com/go/rhLBvYH found on the Lake Township Rotary Club Facebook page, or call 330-877-2915. Paper registration to enter the tournament will also be taken through 4:30 p.m. immediately prior to the start of the event. For more information contact Annette or Kennie at 330-877-2915.

July 22

A fun summer kids’ event called “Roar VBS: Life is wild, God is good” will be hosted July 22-26 by Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Ave. The program is from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Registration is open for all children ages 3 through 5th grade. At Roar VBS, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild. Participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures; collect Bible Memory Buddies to remember God’s love and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos to take home and play with all summer long. To register, call Jerry Mohn, 330-699-4478 or mohng@att.net