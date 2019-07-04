SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved to give a property owner more time to take care of an abatement situation at the start of the June 20 special meeting.

The nuisance abatement for 407 Celia Avenue was postponed due to a delay in notification to the property owner. It was suggested to give them more time to take care of the abatement issue. It will be looked at during the July 11 regular trustees meeting.

Also, for the Zoning Department, a motion was approved by the board members to enter into a contract with Ray Bertolini Trucking for the demolition of 940 Onondago Trail, including all structures and removal of all trash on the property in an amount not to exceed $8,200.

Other business:

- Trustees Dean Young, Deborah Davis and Joe DiLauro authorized entering into a contract with Oswald Insurance and Delta Dental for township employee dental coverage effective July 1, 2019.

- For the Fire Department, the township administrator was instructed to enter into a five-year purchase/finance agreement with Stryker Medical and Stryker Flex Financial for the lease/purchase of two Stryker cots and load systems in an amount not to exceed $84,460 payable in five annual installment payments of $16,892 per year. The board also asked for the township administrator to negotiate and enter into a lease/purchase agreement with Huntington Bank for the purchase of a 2020 Osage, Type 3 Warrior Ambulance Unit from Myers Equipment in an amount not to exceed $140,000 payable over five years upon delivery of the unit. The fire chief, township administrator and DiLauro were appointed as representatives to the Labor Management Committee pursuant to Article 10, Section 3 of the contract between Springfield Township and the International Association of Firefighters Local 3040.

- For the Parks Department, it was approved for the township to enter into a contract with Osborne Concrete and Stone for the purchase of aggregate material for the Spartan Trail in an amount not to exceed $14,000.

- Also, the board approved the entering into a contract with the County of Summit and H. Luli Construction for participation in the Summit County Regional Pavement Maintenance Program in an amount not to exceed $52,121. A contract with the County of Summit and Aero Mark for crack sealing services as part of the 2019 Township road program in an amount not to exceed $3,600 was also approved by the trustees.

- The board approved the adoption and implementation of the Springfield Township General Piping and Ditching Guidelines as prepared by the road superintendent.

The next regular board of trustees meeting will be held at 6 p.m., July 11 at Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.