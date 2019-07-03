July 5

- Friday Night Live concerts presents "Hey Monea" at 7 p.m. The concert is on the Kempthorn stage in downtown Canton, across from the Onesto Hotel on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot. "Hey Monea" will feature soaring harmonies aimed at the heart of the human spirit. It has played festivals from London to Guam.

July 6

- Beginning at 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library's Children’s Department will host "Escape Room: Escape from Planet Zurg!" Work together to solve puzzles, unlock secrets, open the lockbox and escape in time to find Buzz Lightyear’s spaceship and return to Planet Earth before Emperor Zurg destroys it. Registration is required and the program is free and open to children in Grades K through 6. For more information or to register for a 30 minute timeslot, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- Make and take home a mini scarecrow for the garden or potted plant. Drop by the Massillon Museum anytime from noon to 2 p.m. The program is for all ages. All materials, tools, and instruction are included at no charge. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. in downtown Massillon. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

July 7

- At 6 p.m., the African Children’s Choir will perform at St. Paul’s St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 425 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton. The talented children will perform well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to all. A free will offering will be taken. No tickets are needed. For more information, call 330-455-0286 or visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com.

July 8

- At 10:30 a.m., the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host Birds of Prey, with guest presenter Stark Parks Wildlife Conservation Center. Come see hawks, kestrels, and owls show off their amazing claws and beaks. You will also learn about the science of flight and native Ohio wildlife. The program is free and open for children up to Grade 6 and requires no registration. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 9

At 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Club will host a wonderfully messy program featuring some Ooey, Gooey Space Crafts. Explore out-of-this-world fun and create galaxy slime, galactic play dough, egg rockets, and other messy crafts. Be sure to dress accordingly. If the weather allows, we will take this program outside. The program is for free and is open to and including grade 6. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 10

- From 9 a.m. to noon, children ages 8 to 12 can join in for History Camp at Quail Hollow. Tour a large mansion constructed in the 1920s and find out about the industrialist family who built it. Meet live wildlife and hear the history of some of Ohio’s wildlife at our nature center and master the ancient sport of archery. This camp is free for attendees and will take place at the park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. in Hartville.

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will offer Introduction to Microsoft Office Online with Cloud Storage. Learn to use Office Online, Microsoft’s software for the cloud. Participants will learn the basics of working with Word Online, Excel Online, and Outlook Online. In addition, an introduction to OneDrive. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer, accessing the internet, and a personal email account. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

July 11

- Stark State College will host an open house to help students learn how they can spend less on the way to a good-paying job or a bachelor’s degree. The open house set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at main campus, 6200 Frank Ave. NW. Prospective students and their families can learn about the hundreds of associate degrees and certificates the College offers, speak with admissions reps, take tours, enjoy refreshments and get a free T-shirt. Financial aid staff will be on hand to help students and parents look at financial aid and scholarship opportunities and help with FAFSA applications. For more information, go to starkstate.edu/openhouse, call 330-494-6170.

July 13

- At 11 a.m., Tweens will participate in an Egg Drop Challenge. Students in grades 4 through 8 will design and build a safe container for a delicate egg to be dropped safely from a second-story window. We’ll test them and see what works (or doesn’t). Join in the fun at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. All supplies are provided. Registration is required by calling 330-832-5037 or visiting www.massillonlibrary.org.

- From 2 until 4 p.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Club will host an open house for children to paint a T-shirt like a gorgeous, distant galaxy. Children must bring their own black t-shirt and all painting supplies will be provided. This free program is open to children up to, and including, Grade 6. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 15

- At 10:30 a.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Meet a Navy F-18 Pilot with guest presenter Washington High School graduate and Navy F-18 Pilot Daniel Radocaj. The program is for children of all ages. Radocaj will speak about what it is like to be a navy pilot and try on a helmet and flight gear. No registration is required for this free program open to children up to, and including, Grade 6. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 17

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Basics of Digital Photo Editing. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Bring your photos on a flash drive for editing during the class. Prerequisites are experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. Registration is required for this free class. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

July 18

- Stark State College will host an open house to help students learn how they can spend less on the way to a good-paying job or a bachelor’s degree. The open house set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 360 Perkins St., Akron. Prospective students and their families can learn about the hundreds of associate degrees and certificates the College offers, speak with admissions reps, take tours, enjoy refreshments and get a free T-shirt. Financial aid staff will be on hand to help students and parents look at financial aid and scholarship opportunities and help with FAFSA applications. For more information, go to starkstate.edu/openhouse, call 330-494-6170.

- Join Canton Repository columnist Gary Brown at 6 p.m. for this new program held at the McKinley Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW. Recipes, grocery ads, food trend stories and articles providing cooking tips long have been an important part of newspaper lifestyle offerings. And, midweek traditionally has been the time for publishing an abundant amount of information that could be clipped for the kitchen. This program is part of Project EAT. The program is $20 and includes a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks, and dessert. Pre-paid reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at www.mckinleymuseum.org or call 330-455-7043.

- The Corporate University at Kent State University at Stark will hold the 2019 Human Resource Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Conference Center, 6000 Frank Avenue NW. Designed for HR professionals, attendees will learn about the latest research on emerging trends and best solutions for dealing with workplace concerns. To register contact Mona Zink at 330-244-3508. For more details, visit www.kent.edu/stark/cucc/human-resource-symposium. Registration fee is $195. Attendees will receive five HRCI HR General credits and five SHRM Professional Development credits.