Rev. Van Fisher has been appointed to serve the First United Methodist Church of Barnesville and the Batesville United Methodist Church, effective July 1.



Pastor Van comes to this area from the Twin Falls United Methodist Church where he served from July 2016 through June 2019. A native of Delaware, Ohio, he graduated from Oral Roberts University and Methesco Theological Seminary.



He began his ministry in 1984 and is no stranger to the Ohio Valley, having served the Martins Ferry United Methodist church from 2000-2016.



Pastor Van is passionate about worship and preaching and enjoys leading small groups and Bible study. He is a good communicator and enjoys relating to others in pastoral care and visitation. His mission involvement in the communities he has served included; food pantry, serving meals, nursing home services, vacation Bible school, after school programs for youth, and leading Men’s Groups.



Pastor Van said, "I continue on in my faith journey, trusting God to guide me as I leave my life surrendered in God’s hands. I continue my journey by spending daily time alone with God in prayer and Bible study and seeking how I can better minister to the spiritual, physical, and emotional need of God’s people."



Pastor Van’s son, Jack and his wife live in Lansing and are expecting their first child in September.Everyone is welcome to join us in welcoming Pastor Van as he brings his first message on Sunday, July 7.



The worship service begins at 9 a.m. at the Batesville United Methodist Church and at 10:30 a.m. at the First United MethodistChurch of Barnesville.