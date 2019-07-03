LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on June 24, the Lake Township Board of Trustes opened bids for the 2019 road paving project and awarded it to Northstar Asphalt in the amount of $1.37 million.

The board opened a total of three bids icluding Superior Paving, Central Allied Enterprises and Northstar Asphalt which was the lowest of the three. The project paves 14.1 miles of road and has to be completed no later than Oct. 19.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of June 24 in the amount of $33,112.

- Approved the purchase of hydraulic repairs to the road department’s Bobcat in the amount of $2,807 from Leppo Rents.

- Approved the purchase of several items for the Uniontown Police Department because of flooding including a sump crock and sump pump from Buckeye Plumbing for $1,850; additional storm water drainage work from Buckeye Plumbing for $6,535 and pipe and basins from Marlboro Supply for $1,497.

- Voted to send a D5 liquor application from the VFW Greentown on Cleveland Avenue to the voters. The trustees said the request asks to change the type of liquor they could serve as well as changing the hours of service from closing at 1 a.m. to closing at 2:30 a.m. and would allow non VFW members to be served.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. July 8 at Township Hall