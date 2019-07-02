GREEN This summer, several repaving projects are being completed around the district.

During the June 24 meeting, Board President Bob Campbell said the projects are underway. The district is resurfacing Bulldog Boulevard, the front lot at Greenwood Elementary School and the stadium lot.

The recent rain has put the projects behind schedule, but all three are expected to be completed by early August.

Campbell also said this is the first summer where the school resource officers, who aren’t in the schools during the summer, will be visible in the parks and other common areas of the city. He thanked the city for partnering with the district to have these officers.

In other business June 24, the board:

- Approved a $750 donation from Castle Aviation to Green Primary School Learning Buddies Program.

- Approved the fourth revision of the Permanent Appropriations, not including prior year encumbrances in the amount of $52,252,181 and the fifth revision of Estimated Resources in the amount of $65,075,174 as presented by the treasurer.

- Approved the fiscal year 2020 temporary appropriations as presented by the treasurer in the amount of $13,063,045.

- Approved the Letter of Understanding between the Green Local Association of School Support and the Green Local School Board of Education for the elimination of one building secretary position as a part of a reduction in force. Miller said the individual will be the secretary to the director of human resources.

- Approved the annual agreement with MAP for benchmark assessment and reporting of students in grades K-8 for the 2019-2020 school year at the cost not to exceed $36,000. Miller said these tests are given in language arts and math and are normally given in fall, winter and spring. He said it was originally just for elementary students, but it has now been expanded through the eighth grade.

- Entered executive session for personnel, with no action taken.

The next Green Local Schools Board Meeting will be 6:30 p.m. July 29 at the Central Administration Building, 1755 Town Park Blvd.