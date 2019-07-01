JACKSON TWP. After returning from executive session during its regular meeting on June 25, the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved performance pay in the amount of $10,000 for Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto.

Board President Thomas Winkhart said that, according to DiLoreto’s contract, a portion of DiLoreto’s annual salary is withheld until after the superintendent’s annual review and evaluation is completed.

“This board recognizes DiLoreto as one of the top superintendents in the state,” said Winkhart. “He has a very difficult job and this past year we feel he consistently performed at the highest level.”

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Approved raising the breakfast, lunch and premier lunch prices by 25 cents for the next school year.

- Approved student handbooks for the elementary, middle and high schools for the 2019-20 school year.

- Approved a 3 percent pay raise for the administrators effective July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. The administrative staff will be paying 1 percent more (13 percent) toward health insurance.

- Accepted a donation of an indoor baseball training and practice facility from the Diamond Club boosters. The facility is next to the baseball fields and is just less than 10,000 square feet. It was opened for use on May 24, 2019. The facility is valued at $539,996.

UP NEXT: Meets 11:30 a.m. on July 23 at Jackson High School, the July regular meeting follows the board’s annual retreat.