JACKSON TWP. Car enthusiasts in the area came out to show off their finest at the Jackson Community Celebration’s annual Cops and Rodders Car Show on June 28. The show always as a nice variety of vintage, antiques, modified, custom cars, trucks, police vehicles and motorcycles.

Many of the cars were from the Jackson and Massillon area. Rob Rowland was the chairperson for this year’s show.

“We get close to a hundred cars every year with a lot of returning owners from the area,” Rowland said. “Plus, we see close to 100 people come over from the Community Celebration who walk through the cars and talk to the owners.”

Don and Cheryl Gillette from Jackson Township had their 1957 Chevy Belair parked for viewing. The color of the car is a pleasing, highlight pearl blue metallic.

“Don rebuilt everything on the car, it took him three years,” Cheryl said. “His next project is a 1957 Chevy convertible for me. The color will be a candy brandy wine.”

Ken McGill drove his restored motorcycle to the show. He’s from Jackson Township but graduated from Perry High School.

“I call my bike the Panther Tribute because I have 11 names painted on the back fender of guys from Perry who didn’t come back from either the Vietnam War or the war in Afghanistan,” McGill said. “I have a website that people can visit to see the history of the bike at www.tributebike.com.”

The car show is held as part of the four-day Jackson Community Celebration every year. Dash plagues are awarded to the first 100 vehicles and trophies are presented to the top 20 cars, top three trucks and top two motorcycles.

“It’s just a great show for the many of the locals to come and show off the work they’ve put into their cars and trucks and everyone enjoys having people come over from the festival to see their cars,” Rowland said.