Ready for the red, white and boom?

Nightly fireworks might already have begun but, before you light that Roman candle, there's a few safety measures you should follow if you value your fingers.

About 9,100 people suffered fireworks-related injuries that required emergency treatment in 2018, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Fireworks Injury Report. Of those injuries, 62 percent occurred during a one-month period around July 4.

Children 10 to 14 had the highest rate of injury, according to the report. The most commonly injured body parts were hands and fingers, and at least five people died in 2018 after being hit by fireworks shot from reloadable devices — such as mortar and shell kits.

"Most the time it's an erratic firework," said Darcy Downie, regional director for the Northeast Ohio Chapter of Prevent Blindness. Or people who do "really dumb things" without thinking, she added.

But even people who follow safety precautions or are not participating can be injured by an errant explosive. The Prevent Blindness agency opposes fireworks because of their "erratic nature," Downie said.

Even seemingly innocent sparklers burn hot enough to cause severe injury and resulted in 500 hospital emergency visits last year. Loud fireworks also spook farm animals and pets, increasing shelter populations around July 4.

"They will run off," Downie said.

She advised keeping pets inside or on a leash when fireworks displays occur. Safer light shows encouraged on July 4 include nontoxic glow sticks, glow-in-the-dark paint or flashlights covered with tinted cellophane.

Prevent Blindness advocates will join others 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse for a news conference about the legality and safety of fireworks. It can be viewed live at facebook.com/events/1780461598766822.

In Ohio, you can purchase consumer fireworks but cannot legally discharge them in state. Only "trick and novelty" items that smoke, pop or sparkle are allowed, a according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Phantom Fireworks, one of the nation's most prominent retailers, in Canton sells everything from 99 cent snaps to a $1,500 "grounds for divorce" assortment. Molly Whitehead, manager at the 2801 Faircrest St. SW store, described the latter as a "backyard show in a box."

Customers show a driver's license when entering the store and receive a form about anti-terrorism and legally transporting the fireworks at checkout, Whitehead said. Each store aisle has safety pamphlets unique to the fireworks, and a general safety booklet is included with purchases.

Phantom Fireworks provided these tips for a safe July 4:

Never let children handle fireworksEnsure any onlookers or flammable material is far from the launch siteRead the directions and potential hazards for each firework before using itOnly use fireworks on a hard, flat surface that provides stabilityKeep fireworks as far as possible from your body and use an extended igniting device when lighting themLight only one at a time to prevent uncontrollable pyrotechnicsHave a fire extinguisher or water supply nearby in case of emergencyDo not use fireworks in strong windKeep other fireworks covered and far from ones being used to prevent accidental ignitionDispose of used fireworks by dousing them with water and then a sealed metal container outdoorsStore unused fireworks in a cool, dry place that is not accessible by children

More information can be found at fireworks.com/education-and-safety/safety-tips

