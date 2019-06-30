NELSONVILLE — Ten grants were awarded by the Gulfport Energy Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to support projects creating educational opportunity in the communities the Fund serves.



The Fund’s first grant round of 2019 supported through more than $40,000 in grants, nonprofit and public organizations including two in Guernsey County advancing their educational initiatives.



"Ensuring that Appalachian Ohioans have access to high quality educational opportunities is of the utmost importance to Gulfport Energy," said Courtney Dickens, external relations coordinator at Gulfport Energy. "The incredible group of grantees represented in this first grand-round of 2019 are working tirelessly to create those opportunities, and we are proud to support them."



First round grantees in Guernsey County included:



• Brook Intermediate School in the Rolling Hills Local Scholl District was awarded a $3,168 grant to introduce students to weaving and promote social-emotional health. The project will encourage stress reduction, communication and collaboration, and cross-curricular study by engaging students in weaving projects in individual, classroom, and school community settings.



Cambridge Primary School in the Cambridge Local School District was awarded a $1,600 grant to create a sensory space for students. The sensory space will allow children to ground and regulate emotions, which currently have no outlet, thereby overcoming barriers to social well-being and academic success.



The full list of first round grantees in 2019 is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org.



The Gulfport Energy Fund at FAO was created to support nonprofits, schools, and communities through projects that increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or identify and implement a solution for a community need in the counties where Gulfport Energy operates, including Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble counties.



The Gulfport Energy Fund will open its second grant round of 2019 on Aug. 13. The second round of 2019 will support projects related to health and human services and environmental stewardship.



Sign up for the Foundation’s e-newsletter on FAO’s website, www.AppalachianOhio.org, for the latest news on available grant opportunities. Visit the website or call 740-753-1111 for additional information about the Gulfport Energy Fund.