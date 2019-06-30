The Guernsey County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded its 2019 scholarship to Maggie Hare, daughter of Eric and Audrey Hare. The $1,000 scholarship is funded through donations of retired teachers.



A graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Hare will attend Ohio University Zanesville to pursue a degree in education.



The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who resides in Guernsey County and is entering the field of education. It is based on recommendations, grade-point average, class rank, activities, ACT test scores and an essay of interest in teaching.