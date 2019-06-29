SPRINGFIELD TWP. During the June 13 meeting, the Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved a resolution to participate in and apply for funds from 2019 Summit County Land Bank Community Development Matching Grant Fund Program Provided by the Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation. The grant would be a 50/50 matching grant for the use on properties both residential and commercial. The 50 percent match payment would then be placed on properties tax duplicates as a lien.

The township already works to clean up dilapidated properties. At the meeting, several abatement properties were discussed. Zoning Administrator Pat Ryan said the work at the property at 2452 Hillstock has been done. Trustee Dean Young moved to dismiss the nuisance abatement on the property, and it was approved.

The property at 407 Celia Avenue has removed inoperable vehicles and the construction fence. Young said he would like to see the items in the front of the garage taken care of and made a motion to continue the nuisance abatement until June 20. A home at 2344 Mishler Avenue has been vacant for a long period of time. The property has been mowed however the trash needs to be taken care of. A nuisance abatement will be initiated for trash and debris.

A nuisance abatement for 2877 Linwood Road was tabled until the July 11 to give the owner time to work on the property.

- The police department monthly report was given by Sgt. Denise Moore reporting that there had been 1,341 calls for the month of May.

- Business for the department included approval of a transmission repair to unit number 907 in the amount of $2,095.

- For the Fire Department, trustees approved a payment to HERB Fire for pumper and tender maintenance in the amount of $3,000.

- Fire Chief Vic Wincik reported there were 262 incidents in May with 214 being EMS related.

- Township Administrator Warren Price commented that there have been ongoing drainage issues in the township. They have been working in the Top Flight subdivision and trustees approved the cost of sidewalk repairs in the amount of $10,472 to Liberta Construction.

- Resident Tracy McConnell brought several issues before the board including grass clippings in the street and road signs being posted by others than the Road Department. She also said there were storm water issues on Linwood Drive. Young and Price discussed the issues with McConnell and suggested the road department could investigate the storm water issues.

- Young announced that progress has been made with the Starfire property on Canton Road. “This goes back about ten years,” he said. The structures have been removed and three 12,000-gallon tanks – 34 feet long and 8 feet wide have been removed.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., July 11 at Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.