Air Force



U.S. Air Force Airman Reynaldo Corrales-Castaneda graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.



Corrales-Castaneda is the son of Jose Corrales Mendez and Ramona Maria Castaneda Salcedo of Orrville. He is a 2017 graduate of Orrville High School.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.