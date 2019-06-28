Have you ever driven by homes that are being remodeled or just look interesting and wondered what they were like inside?

Now is your chance to get an up-close tour from the water of some of the homes in Portage Lakes and support the Akron Symphony Guild as well. The annual Tour of Portage Lakes Homes is being held July 17. The date sounds like it is far away but tickets are on sale and they do sell out.

This is the 22 year for the tour and is a fundraiser for the Akron Symphony Orchestra. The pontoon boat tour is popular and hosts 500 guests for a spectacular leisurely afternoon cruising along the lakes traveling between sites on the tour.

Pontoon captains volunteer their boats for this unique tour. Guests can just sit back and enjoy a boxed lunch while enjoying the cruise and the beauty of the lakes. Commodore patrons will be hosted to a luncheon at the historic Frank Raymond Mason Tudor House on Turkeyfoot Lake donated by Jim and Julie Pulk.

Guest will also receive a keepsake program and a swag bag. Commodore guests will receive a custom made suncatcher to commemorate the occasion.

Unique homes are being opened to guests around the lakes. The homes have all been extensively remodeled. Three of the homes on the tour are located on the East Reservoir and the fourth is on Turkeyfoot Island. The Turkeyfoot Island home dates back to the early 1900s. It is from a time when the lakes were a summer playground of wealthy Akronites. In the remodel of this home period, historical flooring and tiles were used.

A home on Dorwill Drive will be part of the tour. These homeowners have done an extensive remodel on their home adding a second story and breezeway to connect the garage.

The owners of a 1950 built home on Whitefriars Drive removed a massive wall, opening up the living room, kitchen and dining room. By doing so it untied the rooms by the original pass-through stone fireplace.

The Peninsula Drive home also dates from the 1950s. This is the perfect house for entertaining. It has a large outdoor bar and terraced party room that takes visitors straight to the water.

This year’s featured homes are beautifully landscaped and have outdoor living areas for lakeside living.

Begin your tour at the Harbor Front Grille and Party Center on Portage Lakes Drive. Musicians and singers from the Akron Symphony’s Orchestra, Youth Orchestra and Chorus will entertain tour-goers at designated stops. After the tour, guests are invited to continue the party at Pick’s at Portage Lakes, with steel drum music by the musicians from the Akron Symphony Orchestra, while enjoying food and drink ordered from the new restaurant’s menu.

Tickets are on sale and the event sells out every year. The Akron Symphony Guild’s Lakes Tour raises funds for the Akron Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestras and Symphony Chorus. More Tour information is available at www.akronsymphony.org or call 330-535-8131.