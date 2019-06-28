LAKEMORE A public hearing was held prior to the June 17 Lakemore Village Council meeting to allow residents to ask questions about the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) gas aggregation for the village.

During the hearing, ordinances were read for the second time for an agreement with NOPEC and for a plan of action.

NOPEC Relationship Manager Nicole Sweet spoke to council members thanking them for expanding their gas aggregation program with NOPEC, a not-for-profit company.

Resident Melody Kaylor asked if the village asked how the program worked.

Sweet said NOPEC was founded in late 1999 by a group of mayors that wanted to protect the cost of gas and electric. The organization serves 223 communities and more than 500,000 accounts. It is the largest gas and electric aggregation in the state and in the United States.

“We buy in bulk and pass the savings on to communities,” she said.

It is an opt-out program.

In early 2000, Lakemore passed the electric aggregation on the ballot and recently passed the gas aggregation on the ballot on May 7. The program will begin, most likely, in August and residents not under contract with another company will receive an opt out notice. Sweet said residents do not have to join NOPEC, which is one of four or five larger aggregations. Sweet said through NOPEC, there are several programs available. The aggregate also works to give back to the community with grants and a variety of programs. Sweet will come back to a council meeting to explain more as the program moves forward for residents.

- During the regular meeting, council swore in a new member, Jon Strittmatter, who will fill the seat of former council member Chad Lance, who resigned due to his moving from the village.

- Dispensing with the three reads, council authorized the mayor and fiscal officer to sign the community facilities loan resolution with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to afford the purchase of four safety vehicles. This grant allows for the village to get four vehicles for the cost of two. It will include two police vehicles and two fire chase vehicles.

- Council approved two resolutions authorizing the Summit County Fiscal Officer to certify to the village the amount of a 2.5-mill renewal levy for the Lakemore Fire department and the amount of a 4.25-mill renewal with an increase of a 0.25 mill levy to see what it they would yield. The additional 0.25 would be for the Fire Department. If approved, the levy would begin in 2020 with the first collection being in 2021.

- Council passed an amended resolution authorizing the mayor and fiscal officer to apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission for drainage, roadway and waterline infrastructure improvement and allowing for them to execute contracts as required.

- A resolution was read for the first-time appointing Richard Cole as the Lakemore representative for the Rock the Docks committee. The resolution will be read again July 1.

- Councilman Sam Ray said that surveyors are working in the area addressing what is needed for current waterline and road projects and future road improvements. “If you see them out there it is for a good reason,” he said.

- Sign up for the reversal alert system available on the village website. The system is the most efficient way to alert villagers about boil alerts, road closures, etc.

- Lakemore United Methodist church is appreciative of residents recycling paper and cardboard in the bins. The bins have been moved to behind the church and dollars collected go to the Lakemore Food Bank.

- Homes built before 1978 may have lead paint and could qualify for funds for removal. Visit www.odh.ohio.gov for more information.

- A food bank and meal are available at Relentless Church on Killian Road the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.

- Council thanked the seven quality candidates that applied for the vacant council position. They said it was encouraging that there are people that want to serve.

- Residents discussed issues they are having with flooding and drainage on their roads and yards. Council said they will get with the Department of Public Services and get the issues remedied.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., July 1 at the Municipal Building on Main Street.