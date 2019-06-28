LAKE TWP. The Lake Local School District is calling all young aspiring actors, actresses and theater technicians to enroll in the PASS (Performing Arts Summer Spectacular) Camp 2019.

PASS Camp is a five-week intensive theater camp for kids in grades 7-12 that will culminate in performances of a musical or musical review. This year the production is Seussical Jr.

The camp runs from 1-5 p.m., July 8 to Aug. 11( Monday through Thursday) in the Performing Arts Hall at Lake Middle High School. The live performance dates are 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Cory Kosman and Emily Walls will be leading the camp this year. Kosman is the technical director and Walls is the camp director and acting director. Elizabeth Domer is the musical director and Ryan Leflar is the dance choreographer.

“We’ve added the technical side of theatre where kids will learn to design sound, use lighting, and develop scenery and props," Kosman said. “They will be taught how to use each piece of equipment and will be given opportunities to operate the equipment during the show. Some kids want to be involved with the production but not necessarily get on stage and act.”

The production is about Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and all the favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Tickets to the production are sold at the door only.

“This is our seventh year," Kosman said. "We took last year off because of construction. We usually get 20-40 kids enrolled each year. This is our first time presenting this production at Lake Local. Productions like this one allow our kids to come out of their shell and shine on stage. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn the fundamentals of acting and the technical side of acting."

In addition to performing on stage, participants will be making the entire set and some of the costumes



For additional info about PASS Camp 2019, contact Emily Walls at 513-766-1717, or e-mail her at passcamp@lakelocal.org. July 4 is the cutoff date for enrollment. Find the online registration form at http://www.lakelocal.org/PassCampRegistration.aspx.