LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on June 17, the Lake Local Board of Education heard from band parents, boosters and students about the letter sent by the Lake Elementary principal about the reduction in time given for the music program.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin said the reduction amounts to 55 minutes a week and it will be going from five days to three days a week for the music program for fifth and sixth graders. It was based on feedback from teachers indicating they needed more time to teach core content.

The letter said in part that to keep academic needs a priority, adjustments were needed for next year’s schedule including reducing time for the music program delivery. The music program will be go from five days at 45 minutes a day to three days at 50 minutes a day. Tobin said that comes out to 55 minutes less time per week for the music program. The time will provide additional academic time to teach core content areas.

There were between 40 and 50 people in attendance and more than a dozen parents and students spoke to the board about the importance to the kids of having a band and music program every day of the week versus three days.

Some parents said the program helped their students build confidence and self-esteem and that it was an important factor for socialization. Many parents and students told the board that band class was the most important part of their school day. One parent suggested to keep the program five days a week and just reduce the time each day.

Board President David Poling thanked everyone for attending and for their passion for the music program.

“This board and the administration have always supported the arts,” Poling said. “Mr. Tobin and the board have spent hours and weeks looking at ways to fit everything into the schedule but because of time constraints, this is where we are at with the scheduling. We appreciate you attending and your passion.”

Tobin added, “We’ve heard everything you’ve said, and we’ll continue to work through it.”

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Approved the pay rates for part-time and substitute certified staff employment and part-time temporary and substitute classified staff employment. The board approved the pay rate of $90 a day and $100 a day after the 15th consecutive day in the same assignment for part-time and substitute certified staff employment. After the 61st day in one specific teaching position, substitutes will be placed on the salary schedule and afforded other local privileges as given to regular teachers. It also approved $14.25 an hour for substitute bus drivers and $11 for all other substitutes.

- Approved the Park Maintenance Agreement with Lake Township for a two-year period beginning June 17 and ending June 16, 2021 for the maintenance of Lake Community Park. Tobin said the agreement has been in place for many years where the township pays the district $10 a year and then the district in turn pays the township 75 percent of the student parking fees from the North lot.

- Authorized advertising and receiving bids for up to four integrated school buses through the Stark County Schools Council of Government Cooperative.

- Accepted donations as follows: $5,000 from Kenneth and Karen Brott to the DECA program at Lake Middle/High School and a $1,000 grant from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from the Goodyear’s STEM Career Day 2019 Rube Goldberg Machine Challenge awarded to Lake High School Team A.

- Approved three overnight class trips including boy’s golf team for the Midwest Prep Golf Classic and two wrestling team trips to Fricker Duals in Defiance and Maumee Classic in Oregon.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on July 15 at Lake Elementary School.