June 28

- Enjoy the blues music of Blue Lunch at a free concert held at 7 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Main Entrance, 2077 Newton Street. For more, call 330-375-2311 or visit akronohio.gov.

- Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks are partnering to offer a free outdoor wedding ceremony and vow renewal for Summit County residents at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton Street. Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer will officiate Promises in the Park: An Outdoor Wedding Event at 11 a.m. Those wishing to marry or renew their vows in this group ceremony must register by calling Summit Metro Parks at 330-867-5511 or going to bit.ly/promisesinthepark. The event will take place in an outdoor setting featuring beautiful park views or inside the recently remodeled Goodyear Heights Lodge in the event of inclement weather. Music will be provided. Couples are welcome to invite guests to observe their nuptials. In the event of rain, indoor seating is limited to 100 people so please be considerate in the number of guests invited. Plan to arrive at 11 a.m. to sign in with the ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Couples must obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court prior to the ceremony at the Summit County Court House. Go to summitohioprobate.com for details on obtaining your license. The Summit County Court House is open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 209 S High St, Akron. In order to process your application and issue a license, it is advised that you be at the Court no later than 3:45 p.m.

- Join a naturalist from 4 to 5 p.m. to examine the nature that can be found right under your feet, in the cracks of the sidewalk and amid the lawn. Program takes place at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St. Families welcome. For information, call 330-865-8065.

June 29

- Paddle in the "Heart of Akron" at Summit Lake to learn what historical treasures helped build this community. Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. We suggest bringing water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wearing clothes that can get wet. Fee includes the loan of kayak, paddle, personal flotation device and instruction. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. Advance registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Summit County Master Gardeners are hosting “Gardens of Distinction” Tour of Gardens, which will highlight six unusual area gardens. Gardens differ widely and are interesting to gardening or non-gardening visitors alike. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and tour gardens are open until 4 p.m. Registration for the General Tour is available online at summitmastergardeners.org and by cash or check at the following garden centers: Dayton Nursery & Garden Center, 3459 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Donzell's Garden Center, 937 E. Waterloo Road, Graf Growers Garden Center, 1015 White Pond Drive, Suncrest Gardens, 5157 Akron-Cleveland Road., Peninsula and The Bird Store and More, 117 Merz Boulevard. Cost for the Tour of Gardens is $20 and each guest must have a ticket. All tickets are sold in advance. No tickets sold on tour day. Tour proceeds benefit the Summit County Master Gardeners educational horticulture programs. The tour is not universally accessible, no strollers, bikes or pets. Buy your tickets at one of the participating garden centers or online at summitmastergardeners.org.

- At 8:30 a.m. the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series welcomes runners beginning their summer racing journeys during the National Interstate 8k and 1 Mile. More than a dozen herp patients have been selected to represent the hospital as part of its rule as the title beneficiary of Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series. More than 15,000 runners will participate across the 2019 events supporting Akron Children’s Hospital. The 8k and 1 Mile course highlights The University of Akron’s campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron. Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. Supporters and runners will find an after-party with live music, food and 20 craft beer options. For more information about the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, please visit AkronMarathon.org.

June 30

- Try stand up paddle boarding from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. at Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road. A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide you. No experience needed. Minimum age is 13 and ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes the loan of paddleboard, paddle, personal flotation device and instruction. Cost: $15/person. Advance registration is required at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 1

- From 6:30 to 8 p.m., learn about why limiting plastic is important and take part in the growing movement to reduce plastic use. Join the challenge and "Choose to Refuse" single-use plastic during the month of July. Meet in the West Room of Goodyear Heights Metro Park’s Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 3

- At 7 p.m., the African Children’s Choir will perform at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 855 Rothrock Road. The talented children will perform well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to all. A free will offering will be taken. No tickets are needed. For more information, call 330-455-0286 or visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com.

- From 9 to 10 a.m., enjoy some outdoor therapy on a sensory hike. Savor a short, silent hike during which we focus our senses to hear bird songs, smell wildflowers and feel the earth underfoot. The hike takes place at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 4

- From 9 to 11 a.m., search for our native, vibrant and vivid day-time fireworks: beautiful butterflies. Binoculars are recommended. Be prepared for full-sun conditions. The program is being held at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 5

- From 7 to 9 p.m., enjoy the free-form improvisational rock of The JiMiller Band at a free concert held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. For more, call 330-375-2311 or visit akronohio.gov. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Have you ever tried to "talk" to fireflies? Here is your chance from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. learn their language of light, then walk into the field to talk to them yourself. Bring a small flashlight (the one on your phone will do). Meet at the shelter. At Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

July 7

- The Chardon Polka Band will perform at 4 p.m. in Green, 1755 Town Park Blvd., as part of the Sunday Summer Concert Series at Central Park. Admission is free. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair to enjoy the various menu items from food trucks, including A Movable Feast, Cheezylicious Food Truck, D & M Grille, A Twist of Leona, and Ahimsa Grille. Seating is also available in the amphitheater. Kids activities provided by Harmony Springs Christian Church and KinderCare Learning Center.

July 10

- From 9 a.m. to noon, children ages 8 to 12 can join in for History Camp at Quail Hollow. Tour a large mansion constructed in the 1920s and find out about the industrialist family who built it. Meet live wildlife and hear the history of some of Ohio’s wildlife at our nature center and master the ancient sport of archery. This camp is free for attendees and will take place at the park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville.