NEW FRANKLIN

Two people saw a man and woman steal from a store June 13 by putting items in the man’s backpack. When questioned about it, the man initially said no. When asked again, he revealed sodas in his backpack. The woman then left the scene. The man stayed behind and spoke to police. He admitted they were trying to steal and was placed under arrest. He was issued a summons at the station and released. Officers are attempting to locate the woman.

A dog was brought into the station on June 14. The dog’s collar was checked and police contacted the owner who came to the station to pick up her dog. She was given a summons for a loose dog.

Police went to a location for an activated alarm on June 15. While checking the residence, an officer discovered hole cut out of the wall. Nothing was found in nearby businesses or inside the building. Camera footage did not reveal anything.

A man got into an argument June 20 with his son, who took off running into the woods when police arrived. Police could not locate the son. The man said he was kicking his son out of the house. The son had stood up and shoved his plate of food toward the man. The son also shoved the man to the ground. The man’s wife stepped in and stopped the assault. Videos from house cameras were shown to police. When police were leaving, they noticed the son’s vehicle was gone. They issued a BOLO for the vehicle and a warrant for the son’s arrest for domestic violence.

Police administered Narcan June 20 to a man who was overdosing. Police found drugs near the man and seized them. They advised the man that he qualified for immunity and needed to complete a form for a hearing within 30 days. The man was then issued a summons for a court date after the 30 days.

During a traffic stop on June 21, a man detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver. The driver failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. The driver refused to perform any chemical tests. He was issued a summons.

Police were dispatched to Valley Crest Drive for a loose dog on June 22. A woman said she saw her neighbor’s dog on her property. The woman had video footage. The owner of the dog was issued a summons.

A woman said her husband pushed her face into a shelf in the garage on June 22 which left visible injuries. She said it started off as a verbal dispute. The husband said she attacked him but left no visible marks and denied ever pushing her into the shelving. The husband was arrested for domestic violence due to visible injuries on the woman.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

An elderly man hired a 42-year-old man on May 5 to work three days a week around his farm. The younger man last reported for work June 10. The elderly man believes that is when the solar panel from his garage and his strongbox from his bedroom closet went missing. The strongbox had rare coins inside.

Someone broke into a woman’s garage June 14 on Krumroy Road using a ladder to climb in through the second story window. They took a leaf blower and a lock.

A vehicle was stopped for reckless driving on June 14. An officer found the driver, a 23-year-old man, had a suspended license. The officer smelled marijuana and found some in the trunk. He was cited for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license and issued a summons for the marijuana.

A man said he received a collections notice June 14 for an electric bill for $1,500 in his name. The man had lived at the address before but never had bills in his name. He does not know who has done this.

Two men told police June 15 that a 23-year-old acquaintance has been entering their home while they were away. The acquaintance has been told before not to be there. The latest time the acquaintance forced open a bedroom window and was found lying on the living room floor. Charges are pending.

A 52-year-old woman stole $43.32 worth of DVDs and washing detergent June 15 from a South Arlington Road store. She was issued a summons for theft and released.

A 36-year-old man was identified as a suspicious person on an access road on June 17. He was in possession of a motorcycle without any registration and would not give identification. He was arrested for obstructing and transported to the office for processing. He did not want to be fingerprinted so he was taken to jail as John Doe and the motorcycle was impounded. Later, police got the man’s information and it was found he had a warrant for probation violation and possession of drugs.

A 53-year-old woman took $67.53 worth of merchandise without paying June 17 from a South Arlington Road store. When she was taken into custody, a black bag with white crystals and powder was found in her pocket. It appeared to be meth. She was issued a summons for theft and released.

Someone attempted to break into a business overnight June 19. They tried to pry or kick open the main door. A second attempt was made at a large sliding garage door. They were able to get in and stole a 4-wheeler, dirt bike and three tool sets.

A 42-year-old man was identified a suspicious person and came in through an open door. of a Chenoweth Drive hotel. He was detained and police found a marijuana pipe and marijuana near him. He was arrested for drug possession and paraphernalia. He was issued a summons and released. The incident is under investigation and pending additional charges of breaking and entering.

A 52-year-old man pretended to be the manager of a Canton Road restaurant June 21 and stole $10. He was later found near the police station. He was issued a summons for theft and released.

A woman had been moving out of her home June 21, but had not finished moving her things from her old residence. When she went to finish moving, several things were missing including several Babe Ruth collectibles and baseball cards. She thinks it was the two people that moved in after she left.

A woman said her boyfriend entered her trailer June 22 while she was sleeping and woke her up by hitting her. He has a key to the trailer. The man said he did not assault her. The woman had marks on her arms and nose. The man was arrested and processed at the station. He was issued a summons for assault and taken home.

Someone stole a backpack from a South Arlington Road gas station June 22, which had a phone cable and computer charger in it. The owner had left it outside by the Dumpster when he went into the store. It was gone when he came back out. He said he was inside for about an hour because he was waiting on a bus. There is no video footage.

A 36-year-old man came to a woman’s residence looking for her daughter on June 22. The woman said her daughter was not there and the man got angry. He reportedly threw a paint can at the door and white paint spilled on the floor. He also smashed a windshield and kicked the doors of a Pontiac in the driveway. The man had previously been trespassed from this residence.

A man told police June 23 that he was doing construction for a friend and is owed $800. The man said no one was home and the man needed his tools from inside the location. He wanted documentation for court. He does not know who owns the house or any more information on his friend.

COVENTRY TWP.

Someone entered a residence on Vantine Drive through the front door June 18 and took a flat screen television, art supplies, household items, and food.

An elderly woman clicked a link in an email that was ransomware on June 19. She was told she needed to pay $169.99 for services and she paid with a check from her account. She said she never received services. Police contacted the company and they said they did provide her with services. Police have contacted the local police department in Texas to see if it is a legitimate business.

There was a report that a man was climbing through a window at a residence on Phyllis Avenue on June 19, and police found a chair outside of an open window. The curtains had been partially torn from the bracket. The homeowner was sleeping on the couch and she was not aware of anyone in the house. They did a search and found a 35-year-old man hiding in the basement. He was arrested for burglary. A detective arrived on scene because the man was a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Akron. The man's father lived next door to the woman. He was interviewed at Akron Police Department and then booked into Summit County Jail on burglary.

A woman said a neighbor threatened to shoot her and pointed a gun at her on June 19. The neighbor, a 37-year-old woman, denied it. The first woman described the gun and the neighbor said police could look for it. They found a pellet gun matching the description and the neighbor said it belonged to her son. She was arrested on charges for aggravated menacing and booked into Summit County Jail.

A couple had ended their relationship recently and a man, 18, took some items from the home of the other man, 25, on June 20. The 18-year-old also took a vehicle registered to his now-ex. The 18-year-old was told by police to return the vehicle or face criminal charges. He returned the vehicle.

A 47-year-old woman stole $56 worth of merchandise June 20 from a Manchester Road grocery store by hiding it under her purse. She was issued a summons.

An elderly woman said someone stole her hanging flower basket and hook from her yard on June 21.

A man reported theft of tools from his garage on June 22. There were no signs of forced entry.

GREEN

A woman hosted a party at her house on June 15. The next morning everyone left and the woman discovered her jewelry box was stolen.

A man was leaving for work on Lyndon Drive June 17 when he realized that his company truck was missing several items. He checked his girlfriend's vehicle and she was also missing a watch and backpack.

Someone stole a man's cell phone out of his vehicle while he was inside an Interstate Parkway store on June 17. He had left his vehicle unlocked.

Someone damaged and removed nearly 15 tools from a residence on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road between June 14 and June 17.

Someone entered through a rear door of a man's work van June 18 and took a generator and several tools. The man had been unable to secure the door to the van because he was carrying a parcel that protruded from the rear of the vehicle.

A woman said she got in a fight with her 34-year-old brother and his new girlfriend on June 19. The brother hit the woman in the face and she called 911. He then left before police arrived. She filled out a domestic violence statement and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Between June 10 and June 19, someone stole aluminum scaffolding planks from outside of a man's storage unit. There were no cameras in the area.

An unwanted person was at an apartment at Mayfair Road on June 21. Police responded and found a 34-year-old man who is a person of interest in a domestic violence incident from the previous day. He had a warrant and was arrested. During a pat down, police found a glass pipe and he was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia.

A man with reddish blonde hair and lip piercing tried to steal a dashcam from a South Main Street store on June 20. He was confronted and the item was recovered. The man ran out of the store before police could arrive. He had been seen stealing from the store in the past.

A man in his 30s was pulled over June 22 and police smelled marijuana. They found marijuana behind the driver's seat after a search. The man was issued a summons and released on scene.

A 36-year-old man was yelling obscenities at customers of a Massillon Road gas station on June 22 and would not stop. He had an open can of alcohol in his possession and he was arrested for disorderly conduct and an open container. He was booked into Summit County Jail.

