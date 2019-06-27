June 28

- From 6 to 10 p.m., Q92 presents the Wannabes Spice Girls Tribute with their giant personalities, British accents, and platform shoes, Wannabe is five Toronto women who deliver a message of love, equality, and, of course, Girl Power. Friday Night Live concerts will take place on Cleveland Avenue NW in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.

July 1

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Introduction to Windows 10. The program is free and attendees will be introduced to some of the names, features, and locations of various Windows 10 components. Familiarity with computers in necessary. Registration is required. For more information or to register stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

July 3

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Using Windows 10 File Explorer. Attendees will learn to manage files, folders, and computer objects, use a USB flash drive and other external storage devices. They will also receive hands-on help working with Quick Access. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer and accessing the internet. Registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- The Massillon Local History and Genealogy Society of the Massillon Public Library presents Have You Hit a Brick Wall? At 1 p.m., Have you tried and tried, but just don’t know where to look next for that elusive ancestor? Share your brick wall experience and let the group brainstorm an idea for a breakthrough. The program is free and is open to the public with no registration required. For more information, contact David Distelhorst at distelda@massillonlibrary.org, 330-832-9831, ext. 350, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 5

- Friday Night Live concerts presents "Hey Monea" at 7 p.m. The concert is on the Kempthorn stage in downtown Canton, across from the Onesto Hotel on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot. "Hey Monea" will feature soaring harmonies aimed at the heart of the human spirit. It has played festivals from London to Guam.

July 6

- Beginning at 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library's Children’s Department will host "Escape Room: Escape from Planet Zurg!" Work together to solve puzzles, unlock secrets, open the lockbox and escape in time to find Buzz Lightyear’s spaceship and return to Planet Earth before Emperor Zurg destroys it. Registration is required and the program is free and open to children in Grades K through 6. For more information or to register for a 30 minute timeslot, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 7

- At 6 p.m., the African Children’s Choir will perform at St. Paul’s St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 425 Cleveland Ave. SW, Canton. The talented children will perform well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert is free and open to all. A free will offering will be taken. No tickets are needed. For more information, call 330-455-0286 or visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com.

July 8

- At 10:30 a.m., the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host Birds of Prey, with guest presenter Stark Parks Wildlife Conservation Center. Come see hawks, kestrels, and owls show off their amazing claws and beaks. You will also learn about the science of flight and native Ohio wildlife. The program is free and open for children up to Grade 6 and requires no registration. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 9

At 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Club will host a wonderfully messy program featuring some Ooey, Gooey Space Crafts. Explore out-of-this-world fun and create galaxy slime, galactic play dough, egg rockets, and other messy crafts. Be sure to dress accordingly. If the weather allows, we will take this program outside. The program is for free and is open to and including grade 6. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

July 10

- From 9 a.m. to noon, children ages 8 to 12 can join in for History Camp at Quail Hollow. Tour a large mansion constructed in the 1920s and find out about the industrialist family who built it. Meet live wildlife and hear the history of some of Ohio’s wildlife at our nature center and master the ancient sport of archery. This camp is free for attendees and will take place at the park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. in Hartville.

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will offer Introduction to Microsoft Office Online with Cloud Storage. Learn to use Office Online, Microsoft’s software for the cloud. Participants will learn the basics of working with Word Online, Excel Online, and Outlook Online. In addition, an introduction to OneDrive. Prerequisites: Experience using a computer, accessing the internet, and a personal email account. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.