JACKSON TWP. Director of FUR-get Me Not Animal Rescue Brenda Catalano said there are four million dogs euthanized in the U.S. every year. She added the animal control agencies around the country have no choice but euthanize because of the over population at the facilities.

Catalano is doing her part in trying to save and rehome as many cats and dogs as her agency can by running a foster-based rescue.

“Being foster care based means that we can rescue as many animals as we have foster families to care for them until we can get them adopted,” Catalano said. “We are always looking for more foster families. There is an application for both fostering and adoption on our website or people can stop by our table on Saturdays here at the PetSmart store. We are really thankful that PetSmart supports rescue, foster and adoption.”

She said the foster family gets to know the dog’s personality and if they are low or high energy. That helps when it comes to matching a pet with a person’s personality. The agency is a non-profit and all of the adoption fees go back into the agency to help with costs. The group was able to rescue, foster and adopt 140 pets in 2018.

Interested persons can visit them at the PetSmart store 5465 Dressler Road NW, Jackson Twp., on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. or online at http://www.furgetmenotrescue.org/

Another agency that is setup at PetSmart every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is the Second Chance for Animals. Brea Harper, one of the foster families, said founder Lynda Marshall has been running the agency for more than 20 years.

“We don’t have a facility, we put the rescued cats and dogs directly into foster families,” Harper said. “Today, we brought along kittens and eight-week-old pit bull mix puppies.”

The agency also requires interested foster or adoption families to complete an application. For more information, visit them at Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/secondchanceohio/about/.