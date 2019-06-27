NEW FRANKLIN The Manchester Local School District is one step closer to placing a bond issue on the November ballot.

During the June 11 Board of Education meeting, board members approved to submit information to the Summit County Fiscal Office so the district can receive the millage for the upcoming ballot issue.

The $34 million project will include constructing a new high school, demolishing Nolley Elementary School and Nimisila School, remodeling the existing high school and creating and improving athletic facilities.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is expected to partner with the district and fund 41 percent of the construction of the new high school.

The board also approved a resolution determining that Manchester is a special needs district, which is something they have to file with the state as a part of the upcoming construction project.

Anyone interested in learning more about the facility improvements can visit panthercountry.org to view a fact sheet.

In other business June 11, the board:

- Approved for Nickles Bakery to be the bread supplier, Joshen Paper to the be the paper product supplier, Velvet Ice Cream to be the ice cream supplier, Domino’s Pizza to be the fresh pizza provider and Borden Dairyman to be the milk supplier for the 2019-20 school year.

- Approved for the board to offer student accident insurance administered by the Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company for the 2019-20 school year.

- Approved an agreement with the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County for a teacher of the visually impaired for the 2018-19 extended school year.

- Approved an agreement with Kids First/Transition Opportunity Program for educational purposes for the 2019-20 school year.

- Approved an agreement with Stark County Educational Service Center for the 2018-2019 extended school year.

- Approved an agreement the Cuyahoga Falls City School District for educational purposes for 2018-19 extended school year.

- Approved the appointment of Alicia Pazzo as the music teacher at Nolley along with Jamie Kaderly as a sub teacher aide.

- Approved the resignation of Marilyn Young who is retiring as the high school library technician.

- Approved a $100 donation from Marco Burnette for Manchester High School general athletics, a $793 donation from Panther Paws to the high school football fundraiser for practice jerseys and a $1,000 donation from Leann and Ronald Nichols to the Nichols Legacy Scholarship.

- Approved an updated policy for purchasing and bidding, crowdfunding and food service.

- Entered executive session for personnel matters.

The next Manchester Schools board meeting is at 5 p.m. July 16 at the Administration Building, 6075 Manchester Road.