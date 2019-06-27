GREEN Ground has officially been broken for the city of Green's third fire station.

The project, which has been long in the works, is finally underway at the corner of Mayfair Road and Raber Road. Construction of the third station is expected to help reduce response times in the northeast corner of the city and will provide quick access to the Massillon Road business corridor and Interstate 77.

During the groundbreaking, Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer thanked City Council, architect Prime AE, construction manager Infinity Construction, the fire division and city staff members for their work on the project.

"This third station will provide a better level of safety-response service to our community, especially in the northeast quadrant of the city," Neugebauer said.

The $4.387 million project was approved by City Council with $3 million coming from the NEXUS Pipeline Settlement Fund.

The new station is expected to open in December 2019.