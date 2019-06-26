SPRINGFIELD TWP. Once again it is time for the docks to be rockin’ along the north shore of Springfield Lake as the popular Rock the Dock’s Festival (RTD) returns June 27-30.

This is the 12th year for the festival and it promises to be the best yet. Each year, the Rock the Docks committee, made up of residents of Springfield Township and the village of Lakemore, work to not only bring back the favorites but new things to do at the festival.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. June 27 when the rides and food vendors are open. The event closes at 10 p.m. and reopens at 5 p.m. Friday with games, music, food rides and fun until 11 p.m. Saturday be ready for a full day of fun from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday is discount ride day. Bring in two non-expired non-perishable food items for a discount on the all-day ride band.

Saturday night at approximately 9:45, the lake will be lit up with the brightly colored fireworks show. Watching the colors bounce off the water makes for a special experience.

Jump in line early for the free pontoon boat rides on the lake Saturday and Sunday. This is a popular event for all ages.

Are you a wing man or woman? Join in the annual chicken wing eating contest held from 4 to 5 p.m. June 30. The event is sponsored by Wing Warehouse. Sign up all weekend at the volunteer tent. Registration closes at 2 p.m. Sunday. The entry fee is $5 and the winner receives a $25 gift care, a T-shirt, bragging rights and wings.

Speaking of food, also on Sunday, the Springfield Township Women’s Club is hosting a free cake walk. Last year, more than 30 cakes were awarded to winners.

Saturday and Sunday, the petting zoo will be open for kids of all ages to feed and enjoy meeting the animals. The local 4H group will be selling food for visitors to feed to the animals. Bring your camera for pictures.

Speaking of animals, Outback Ray is back. He and his reptiles have been a part of Rock the Docks for many years. He will be appearing from noon to 1 p.m. June 29.

It isn’t Rock the Docks without the Home Depot. Each year, the Home Depot Kid’s Workshop helps the kids build a project. HD will be onsite with Homer beginning at 1 p.m. June 29, until their supplies run out.

The fun does not stop there as Friday Night is the Tea Party with Alice and her friends at the Fire Station and a free (donations welcome) pancake breakfast is hosted by the Springfield Township Fire Department to benefit the Sparkles cheerleaders of Springfield Local Schools.

From ice cream making and mad science Fire and Ice show to music and trying it yourself at Karaoke.

Each yea, the logo for RTD is designed by a student. This year the designer was Scotty Wagner, age 14. He is an 8th grader at SUPER Learning Center. His design will be used for the coloring contest and on the T-shirts. Wagner received a gift card and T-shirt with his design for winning the contest. His design is hand drawn. T-shirts are available for purchase at the T’s-n-Things booth at Rock the Docks for $8 to $13.

Feel like a kid again and use the free parking and shuttle service by the First Student school buses. It is available Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. from Lakemore Plaza and Gala commons, provided by First Student.

With music, food and a variety of entertainment the festival offers a fun filled family weekend.

Thursday night ride wristbands for rides are $10, Friday wristbands are $20, Saturday all day wristbands are $25 and Sunday wristbands are $3 off with two non-expired canned goods to be donated to the Lakemore Food Bank. Hours Saturday are Noon to 11 p.m. ride wristbands for noon to 5 p.m. $12 and 5 to 11 p.m. $12. Sunday hours are noon to 6 p.m. wristbands are $15 and bring three canned goods and receive $3 off a wristband. Ride tickets are $1 each or $20 for 24 tickets. Most bigger rides are 3-4 tickets and the smaller are 2-3 tickets.

Visit the festival’s Facebook page for updated information.