COLUMBUS — The Ohio Farm Bureau recently recognized Michele Specht, organization director for Carroll, Tuscarawas, Harrison and Jefferson Counties, for her outstanding efforts in the 2019 Farm Bureau membership campaign.



Specht added 294 members in her territory, contributing to a final tally for statewide membership gain of 107.2%, year over year.



"The organization director is critical to the success of the membership campaign in each county," said Paul Lyons, Ohio Farm Bureau’s vice president of membership. "They provide support and motivation to the county membership coordinators and their dedicated teams of volunteers that invite their family, friends, neighbors and local businesses to join them as a member of our organization. We appreciate their efforts."



The 2020 membership campaign has begun. To find out more about becoming a member of Ohio Farm Bureau or to volunteer to help the grassroots organization continue to grow, visit ofbf.org/membership.