ST. CLAIRSVILLE (AP) – Sheriffs in two Ohio counties are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a mild-mannered couple missing for the last year and now feared dead.



Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas and Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla announced the reward Monday, June 10 concerning 65-year-old Brian Goff and 56-year-old Joni Davis.



They were last seen June 10, 2018, on a surveillance video heading north on Ohio Route 7 in Belmont County after leaving a Pizza Hut. Authorities say the last ping on Goff’s cellphone was in neighboring Jefferson County that day.



Authorities and family members have acknowledged it’s unlikely they’re still alive, but are confounded why anyone would have killed them.



Abdalla says foul play is suspected and people who’ve been questioned have failed stress and lie detector tests.