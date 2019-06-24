NEW FRANKLIN Manchester Local Schools officials are beginning to figure out the details of what new facilities would look like for the district and how much it would cost.

The district has held several community meetings presenting different options for new and renovated facilities for the district.

Manchester plans to partner with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC), which will fund 41 percent of a new high school for students in grades 9-12. The total cost of the new high school is expected to be approximately $23.7 million, with about $9 million paid by the state and $14.8 million paid by the district.

Manchester Superintendent James Robinson said the new high school is expected to have space for 425 students, will feature an auditorium which can seat 500 and the building will have a new competition gym.

Plans call for the existing high school to be remodeled to house Pre-K through fifth grade along with the district’s administration offices. OFCC will not partner with the district for the remodel.

Nolley Elementary School and the former Nimisila Intermediate School are expected to be demolished, along with the trailers at Manchester Middle School, as a part of the project.

Sports is another area the district wants to focus on as a part of facilities upgrades. The district wants to create a new all-weather football/soccer complex with artificial turf, bleachers and lighting. A new varsity baseball field would be constructed and the track would be resurfaced. Plans also call for building a new fieldhouse with locker rooms, restrooms and ticket gates. A building facilities storage building for field equipment and district storage would also be constructed.

Robinson said the new high school would be built on the space occupied by the Manchester High School baseball field. The new multi-sports stadium would be constructed on the site of the soccer/track complex and the baseball field would be built where Nolley is located.

Total cost funded locally by the district is approximately $34 million. A bond issue is expected to be placed on the November ballot as the potential millage on a $100,000 assessed home would be 8.77 for 36 years.

“The next step is to get a more official levy millage number from the auditor to do a first read at our June 11 board meeting,” Robinson said.

Renovations of the existing high school would begin almost immediately upon passage of the local bond issue. A 200- to 300-day design period would take place for the new school and then construction would begin. The athletic facilities construction would start following the completion of the two school projects and demolition of Nolley.