LAKEMORE During the May 20 Lakemore Village Council meeting, Mayor Rick Justice announced the village is being awarded a Community Development Block Grant Action Plan from Summit County for the Martha Avenue project.

He said this is an area where that has had trouble for years and officials are happy to now be able to fix the problems.

Justice also had good news on the Sanitarium Road project. A bid opening was held and he said it went very well. There were three bidders who were less than the engineer’s estimate, with the lowest being quite a bit less. Justice said officials have one technical issue that needs resolved before they name the bidder, but he said it shouldn’t delay the project.

In other business, council:

- Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and fiscal officer to apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission for drainage, roadway and waterline infrastructure improvement.

- Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal from Dinsmore and ShohlLLP to perform as bond counsel for the $105,000 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Funding project to obtain two police cruisers and two fire chase vehicles

- Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal from Hammontree and Associates for construction management and inspection professional services for Sanitarium Road repaving project. The cost to the village is $19,800.

- Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and fiscal officer to apply for grant funds from County of Summit CDGB program to afford the installation of the 12-inch water main line. It is approximately 1,120 feet of waterline, hydrant assemblies, valves and appurtenances for the proposed Restore Addiction Recover and Hope Recovery facilities. Justice said the water main will accommodate the entire former Edwin Shaw property for future development.

- Approved a resolution authorizing the proposal from Game Time for purchase and installation of equipment for the Hinton Humiston Fitness Park.

- Approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $105,000 of bonds for the purpose of acquiring two police cruisers and two fire department vehicles with related equipment.

- Approved an ordinance to amend a previous ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

- Read for the first time were resolutions authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal from Hammontree and Associates for the professional surveying and engineering services for Martha Avenue Waterline replacement and to accept the proposal from Rural Community Assistance program (RCAP) to perform sanitary and storm sewer GIS Mapping project. Also read for the first time were two ordinances.

- Public hearings are being held at 6:30 p.m. before the June 17 meeting with regards to the village entering into a natural gas program agreement with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council.

- Council President Rich Cole thanked people from the Summit DD volunteers for their efforts working on the Municipal Building and the parks. He also thanked Gene Taylor and Tracy Fast for their efforts and hard work with the beautification of the areas.

- The cardboard and recycling bins that were located across from Lakemore United Methodist Church on the Flickinger curve have been moved to the lower parking lot of the church. Proceeds from the recycling goes to the Lakemore Food Bank.

- From 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11, the Lion’s Club is hosting doing painting with a twist fundraiser. The cost is $50 and includes a meal.

- Every Tuesday in July Lembo’s restaurant is giving a portion of their dinner receipts to the Lakemore Lions Club.