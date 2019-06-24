The Jackson Township Lions Club recently installed officers and directors for the 2019-20 year at La Pizzaria Restaurant.

The new President is Larry Baylor. Others, who will take over leadership on July 1, are: First Vice President Rita Burchett; Second Vice President John Summers; Secretary Ralph Manning; Treasurer Mark Hudak; Lion Tamer Curt Papenfus; Tail Twister Gary Wenning; and Directors Jennifer Baylor, Chuck Cignetti, Val Daniels and Joe Slade.

Daniels, a member since 2014, was named 2019 Lion of the Year. She participated in the Club’s World Diabetes Day walk, actively serves on eye screening teams and served on the budget review committee. She has demonstrated outstanding involvement in the Club in all projects she has been involved with. Daniels will continue her involvement in the coming year as a one year director and assistant secretary of the club.

The Knight of the Blind Award was given to Slade. This award is given by the District Eye Care Foundation. It recognitions contributions in service to prevent blindness. This year’s plaque was presented by past District Gov. John Woodside, who serves as treasurer of the Eye Care Foundation.

The Ohio Lions Eye Research Foundation presented Slade and Jim Zwick with 2019 Leadership Award plaques. This Award recognizes individuals within the Jackson Township Lions Club for their contribution to eye research.

A special donation presentation was made to the non-profit “Here For You Preschool & Child Development Center” to Office Manager Mary Summers. A gift of $1,000 was given to this group to help with their in-need children work the preschool strives to meet.

Outgoing President John Whitmer thanked all members and spouses for their assistance in club activities in serving our community. He presented all attendees the president’s commemorative Lions Club gift for this work. Sight saving activities along with support of local youth and families remain important to the Club since its founding in 1960.

The next fund raiser project of the Jackson Township Lions Club is the Jackson Celebration, June 26-29, in North Park. The Jackson Township Lions will open a Black Jack Tent each night for adults to try their card playing skills.

Coming in the months of July and August, Lions Club members will be selling Shopping Spree tickets. A winner being chosen on Aug 1. The 90-second dash for the groceries will be hosted by Buehler's Nobles Pond store at 8 a.m. Aug. 3.