ORRVILLE — For the third year in a row, Aultman Orrville Hospital was recognized as one of "67 critical access hospitals to know" by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading health care publication based in Chicago.



"We are honored to be recognized for our achievements," said Jennifer Kessel, chief executive officer of AOH. "At AOH, we strive to provide excellent and compassionate care to our community. This designation validates the work we do every day."



In addition to hospital-based services offered, AOH includes three rural health clinics with Dunlap Family Physicians in Orrville, Dalton and Apple Creek, including plans to expand access to specialist providers.



In 2019, AOH became the first hospital in the surrounding six counties to offer the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for partial and total knee replacements. Other key investments include installation of the permanent in-house MRI, offering the most advanced technology in Wayne County, upgrades to clinical monitoring and equipment, expanded access to telemedicine services and enhanced electronic medical records.



In developing the list, editors at Becker’s Hospital Review examined rankings and awards from organizations such as iVantage, Health Analytics, Healthgrades, the National Rural Health Association, CareChex, the Chartis Group and Medicare star ratings. The editorial team also considered the hospital’s community impact and reputation for innovation.



Critical access hospitals are hospitals that are in rural areas, offer 24/7 emergency care and have 25 or fewer inpatient beds. There are 1,349 critical access hospitals throughout the United States and 33 critical access hospital in Ohio.