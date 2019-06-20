Celebrity Chef Showdown

Join Stark County’s very first Celebrity Chef Showdown June 29 at the Massillon Museum. This premiere event is a mashup of your TV favorites: think of this as what would happen if you took Chopped!, Cutthroat Kitchen and Iron chef and created a cooking competition using the best elements of them all. Staring three local celebrities, who, along with their professional chef mentors, will take everyday household items and cook with everyday household appliances to create three amazing dishes. All proceeds from the showdown go towards support for the following: The Massillon Museum and its new outside garden space and StarkFresh and its new Food Justice Campus

“Gone with the Wind”

The 80th Anniversary special showing event of the classic film "Gone With the Wind," will be shown at 10:30 a.m., June 29 at the Canton Woman’s Club at 822 Market Ave N. Join the Woman's Club and the Palace Theatre for a southern lunch, viewing of a memorabilia collection, and of course a showing of the movie. Enjoy a viewing of a special collection of memorabilia and southern lunch at the Canton Woman's Club and then take the short walk to the Palace Theatre as the present a showing of the movie. The Canton Woman's Club will offer a ticket package that will include lunch at the club and a ticket to the movie at the Palace Theatre. Tickets for the movie only will be available through the Palace Theatre.

LeAnn Rimes acoustic concert

Country music singer LeAnn Rimes is coming to Canton this summer to perform all the hits and favorites up close and acoustic at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. June 29. See LeAnn Rimes in concert at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Concert tickets also inlcude access to the pre and post-concert receptions with a cash bar inside the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Club Lounge.

Independence Day Flea Market

Head to the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market on July 4 for the annual Independence Day Flea Market. Typically, this event has more than 1,000 outdoor vendors and around 30,000 customers. The big weekend kicks off on Thursday, and runs Friday, Saturday (Closed Sunday, July 7th) and finishes up Monday.