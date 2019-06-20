June 21

- The Friends of the Massillon Public Library’s Fall Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 and June 22. On sale at bargain prices will be books for adults, young adults and children, CDs, DVDs, video games, audio books, and more, with a concentration of hardback novels, large print books, and cookbooks. Proceeds go to the Friends of Massillon Public Library. For more information, call Mary Ellen Brown at 330-832-9831, Ext. 301, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org. The Massillon Public Library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

- From 6 to 10 p.m., 91.3 The Summit presents Welshly Arms which mixes together daring alternative rock with gospel-size scope and bluesy heart. Since 2013 they have brought their bevy of seismic and show-stopping songs to every corner of the globe. The concert will take place on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage in downtown Canton.

June 22

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites kids entering grades 4 through 8 to attend its 2019 space-themed Summer Reading Club: A Universe of Stories. These Tween Time programs will focus on science. At 2 p.m., tweens are invited to take part in a Rigid Tower Building Challenge. Divided into teams, they will use some rigid and crazy building materials to see which team can build the tallest tower. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The Massillon Rotary Foundation and Mercy Medical Center are partnering to offer free laboratory and health screenings for the Western Stark County community from 7 to 11 a.m. at Mercy Health Center of Massillon, 2935 Lincoln Way W. The event is open to residents of communities served by the Massillon Rotary Foundation, including Jackson Township. The free lab screenings include a complete blood count (CBC), comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP), lipid profile, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen (PSA), if applicable, and vitamin D 25-hydroxy. These screenings test for cholesterol, anemia, kidney/liver function, thyroid, prostate, vitamin D and blood glucose. A 12-hour fast is recommended for more accurate results. Registration is requested. Call Mercy Healthcare Connection at 330-489-1333 to register. A physician’s order is not required for the lab screenings and health fair.

June 24

- At noon and 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of two Monday Book Clubs, as they read and discuss The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold. This is the story of a family devastated by a gruesome murder and recounted by the teenage victim. The library’s Monday Book Clubs meet on the fourth Monday of each month. The book clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. The library invites readers to pick the time that best suits their schedules and join others for an hour of fun and relaxed discussion. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- At 4 p.m., teens entering Grades 7 through 12 are invited to do battle in Cake Wars at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Each participant will be given a blank 8-inch cake and a surprise theme for decorating their cake. All decorating supplies will be provided and participants will have 45 minutes to complete their cake. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded. Parents and friends are welcome to watch and cheer. Registration is required for this free program. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

June 25

- At noon, a program, Social Security, Medicare and You will be held at Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive NW. Learn more about social security benefits and the changes to Medicare and Medicaid that affect seniors today. A light luncheon will be served. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 330-489-1333 or 1-800-223-8662.

- The Massillon Dixieland Jazz Band will present a live concert, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Senior Center, 39 Lincoln Way W. This popular concert series is co-sponsored by the Massillon Public Library. The first part of the evening will feature traditional New Orleans jazz. The second half of the program will be open to musicians, young and old, who want to sit in and jam with the band. On-street parking, as well as two-hour free parking in the parking deck behind the Senior Center building, is available to the public. Handicapped parking is also available on street level beneath the parking deck. Attendees may enter the rear of the building. For more information contact Jim Chatterton at jrchatt41@gmail.com or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

June 26

- At 6:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library invites children in grades 6 and under and their families to participate in a Family Rocket Building Challenge. Each family will be challenged to create a rocket or alien out of the provided craft supplies within 30 minutes. Families will also be able to watch an astronaut read a story in space, then head outside to launch a stomp rocket. There is no registration required for this free program. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

June 28

From 6 to 10 p.m., Q92 presents the Wannabes Spice Girls Tribute with their giant personalities, British accents, and platform shoes, Wannabe is five Toronto women who deliver a message of love, equality, and, of course, Girl Power. Friday Night Live concerts will take place on Cleveland Avenue NW in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage.