Old Timers’ vintage baseball tournament action will return to the Cy Young Days Festival on Sunday, June 23, starting at 8 a.m. at Cy Young Park.



Four teams will be involved, Canal Dover Redlegs, Mohican Rivermen, Whiskey Island Shamrocks and the local Newcomerstown Cyclones. Come journey back in time to a day when life was a little slower and gentleman dressed in wool caps, knickers and high stockings. ?This is a re-creation of the way the national pastime was played in the mid-1800’s, using the same rules and language of the era during the days of the Civil War.



In addition to bleachers being provided, feel free to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on and spend a relaxing Sunday watching baseball. Brush up on your Old Timers’ rules, the spectators are also part of the game!