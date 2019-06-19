Friday, June 21



5 p.m. — Open ceremonies



5 p.m. — Crowning of the Queen and her court



5 p.m. — Tents and concessions open



6 p.m. — Corn Hole tournament starts



6 p.m. — Mike Hoskins to play



8 p.m. — Chestnut Hill Bluegrass Band plays



Saturday, June 22



7:15 a.m. — Cy Young Run registration begins at Cy Young Park Pavilion



8 a.m. — Cy Young Run begins



8 a.m. — Cy Young grave site visit with guest of honor Randy Jones to follow at Peoli Cemetery.



11:30 a.m. — Luncheon doors open at Labors Local Hall 134, 150 River St. Lunch is at 12:30 p.m. Auction to be held during luncheon. Reservations required, 740-498-4545. Queens invited to luncheon with queen’s reception at Lutheran church following.



12 p.m. — Tents and concessions open.



12 to 2 p.m. — ArtsNCT talent show



4:30 p.m. — Parade line-up begins at Newcomerstown High School



6 p.m. — Parade begins



6:45 p.m. — Royalty and visiting royalty introductions



7 p.m. — Parade Grand Marshal autograph signing at the Olde Main Street Museum on Canal Street



7 p.m. — New Towne Cloggers to perform



8 to 11 p.m. — Adam Calvert Band to perform.



Sunday, June 23



8 a.m. — Old Timers Vintage Baseball Tournament begins at Cy Young Park



12 p.m. — Concessions open downtown



1 p.m. — Registration for car show on Main Street begins



3 p.m. — Pet show on the Canal Street Stage



3 p.m. — Registration for car show ends



5 p.m. — Pass out car show awards, closing of the festival



Schedule is subject to change!