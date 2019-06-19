Wednesday

Jun 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Friday, June 21

5 p.m. — Open ceremonies

5 p.m. — Crowning of the Queen and her court

5 p.m. — Tents and concessions open

6 p.m. — Corn Hole tournament starts

6 p.m. — Mike Hoskins to play

8 p.m. — Chestnut Hill Bluegrass Band plays

Saturday, June 22

7:15 a.m. — Cy Young Run registration begins at Cy Young Park Pavilion 

8 a.m. — Cy Young Run begins

8 a.m. — Cy Young grave site visit with guest of honor Randy Jones to follow at Peoli Cemetery.

11:30 a.m. — Luncheon doors open at Labors Local Hall 134, 150 River St. Lunch is at 12:30 p.m. Auction to be held during luncheon. Reservations required, 740-498-4545. Queens invited to luncheon with queen’s reception at Lutheran church following.

12 p.m. — Tents and concessions open.

12 to 2 p.m. — ArtsNCT talent show

4:30 p.m. — Parade line-up begins at Newcomerstown High School

6 p.m. — Parade begins

6:45 p.m. — Royalty and visiting royalty introductions

7 p.m. — Parade Grand Marshal autograph signing at the Olde Main Street Museum on Canal Street

7 p.m. — New Towne Cloggers to perform

8 to 11 p.m. — Adam Calvert Band to perform.

Sunday, June 23

8 a.m. — Old Timers Vintage Baseball Tournament begins at Cy Young Park

12 p.m. — Concessions open downtown

1 p.m. — Registration for car show on Main Street begins

3 p.m. — Pet show on the Canal Street Stage

3 p.m. — Registration for car show ends

5 p.m. — Pass out car show awards, closing of the festival

Schedule is subject to change!